Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on fragile footing amid elevated valuations, oil skids

Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as investors grappled with sky-high valuations against the backdrop of a global economy in the grip of a deep coronavirus-induced recession while oil prices dropped sharply. Chinese stocks started lower while shares of Hong Kong-listed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) plunged to the lowest since June 16 on fears the firm could be added to a U.S. trade blacklist.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 09:16 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on fragile footing amid elevated valuations, oil skids

Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as investors grappled with sky-high valuations against the backdrop of a global economy in the grip of a deep coronavirus-induced recession while oil prices dropped sharply.

Chinese stocks started lower while shares of Hong Kong-listed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) plunged to the lowest since June 16 on fears the firm could be added to a U.S. trade blacklist. China's blue-chip index slipped 0.3%.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.2% with SoftBank coming under heavy selling following media reports it has spent at least $4 billion buying call options on listed U.S. technology stocks. Australian shares, which had opened in the red, reversed losses to be up 0.1, while South Korea added 0.7%.

That left MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up a tad after two straight days of losses toppled it from a 2-1/2-year peak last week. World shares hit a record high last week as central bank stimulus drove asset valuations to heady levels. The rally has since cooled as tech stocks sold off while worries over patchy economic recovery dogged investors.

Also weighing on the outlook, data showed China imports fell 2.1% in August from a year earlier, confounding expectations for a 0.1% increase, in a sign of sluggish domestic demand. Exports jumped by a larger-than-expected 9.5%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% and Nasdaq futures slid 0.7%. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.

Nasdaq futures were dragged lower by the exclusion of Tesla from a group of companies that were being added to the S&P 500. Analysts at Jefferies expect the equities market correction to extend further.

"Our risk indices have begun to turn from their euphoria highs," Jefferies said. "It is not unthinkable that global equities are set to churn in a range for a while as some of the orphan sectors/countries are refranchised while the richly valued sectors pause or unwind," it added.

"On the balance of probabilities, last week's correction has further room to go." Jefferies said it was switching its weighting on MSCI All World index to "tactically bearish" in the short term.

It noted that a gauge of volatility has nudged higher in the past three months alongside a steepening in the U.S. 10-year to 5-year Treasury yield curve as well as the 30-year to 5-year curve. "We wonder how much moves in both would upset the equity market," Jefferries said.

Later this week, investors will look for data on U.S. inflation with both producer and consumer prices expected to remain mostly steady. "With slack in the labour market and broader economy to remain for years, it's hard to see where sustainably higher inflation will come from," Brown Brothers Harriman said in a note.

"That said, the bottom line is that U.S. rates will stay lower for longer. Full stop." In commodities, oil prices dropped more than $1 a barrel, hitting their lowest since July, after Saudi Arabia made the deepest monthly price cuts for supply to Asia in five months.

Fading optimism about demand recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic also hung heavy. U.S. crude fell 1% to $39.36 a barrel. Brent crude skidded 0.8% to $42.30. Policy meetings at the Bank of Canada on Wednesday and the European Central Bank the following day were also on investors' radar, with both expected to keep policy steady.

Action in the forex market was muted. In currencies, the dollar was flat against the yen at 106.28 ahead of a heavy week of macroeconomic data with figures on household spending, current account and gross domestic product due on Tuesday.

The euro held at $1.1838 while the British pound was 0.3% weaker at $1.3241 ahead of a new round of Brexit talks with the European Union on Monday. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar steadies as traders wary about U.S. stocks, look to ECB for catalysts

The dollar steadied in holiday-thinned trade on Monday after U.S. jobs data showed job growth slowed further in August, while traders shifted their focus to the European Central Banks meeting on Thursday. The U.S. Labour Department report o...

Mariners ride homers to fifth straight win

Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer and Kyle Lewis added a solo shot as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 4-3 Sunday afternoon. Rookie right-hander Justin Dunn 3-1 allowed two runs on four hits in six innings to get the v...

Almost 300 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia's Aceh province

Almost 300 Rohingya refugees believed to have been at sea for six months landed in Indonesias Aceh province early on Monday, Indonesian authorities said. Acehnese police said a wooden boat carrying the Rohingya was spotted by local fisherme...

Mi Band 5 or Redmi Smart Band: Which one are you excited for?

Xiaomi is expected to launch two new fitness bands in India this month. While the Redmi Smart Band is confirmed to launch on September 8, the launch date for the Mi Band 5 is yet to be revealed by the company. Both the fitness bands have al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020