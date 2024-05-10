Left Menu

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; walks out of Tihar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1.Workers and leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party AAP had gathered outside the prison complex to welcome him.Kejriwal left from Tihar in his convoy.

File photo
  Country:
  India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1.

Workers and leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had gathered outside the prison complex to welcome him.

Kejriwal left from Tihar in his convoy. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his daughter Harshita and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.

In a major relief to the AAP national convenor, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to prison on June 2.

June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election. Votes will be counted on June 4.

