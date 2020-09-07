Left Menu
Development News Edition

Metro brings smiles back, but travel time increases with most gates remaining closed

However, the journey remained smooth right from entering the metro premises to boarding the train and exiting the station at the destination, he added. Jyotsna Singh, 28, who travelled from HUDA City Centre station to Central Secretariat station, said she usually exits from gate number 1, but it was closed this time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 11:50 IST
Metro brings smiles back, but travel time increases with most gates remaining closed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The resumption of Delhi Metro services on Monday brought smiles back on the faces of commuters in the national capital, but many said the closure of most entry-exit gates caused delay and inconvenience. A Delhi Metro employee said he had to spend more time walking to the operational gate of the GTB Nagar metro station as the other gates were closed.

"The gate nearer to my residence is closed. So, had to walk to gate number 5 which took extra 10 minutes," he said. However, the journey remained smooth right from entering the metro premises to boarding the train and exiting the station at the destination, he added.

Jyotsna Singh, 28, who travelled from HUDA City Centre station to Central Secretariat station, said she usually exits from gate number 1, but it was closed this time. "I had to take a detour and exit through gate number 3, which took 5-7 minutes extra. I was prepared for such minor delays considering the situation," she said.

Singh, who works at Shashtri Bhawan, said metro travel costs her just Rs 50 compared to Rs 350-400 spent on cab. Saurabh Roy, who boarded the metro from Jor Bagh and got down at Patel Chowk, said he entered from gate number 1 near the Lodhi Gardens. "It didn't make any sense travelling 15 minutes by foot for an 11-minute journey. Anyone facing such problems will give priority to personal vehicles over the metro," he said.

The Delhi Metro resumed services in a graded manner on Monday, with elaborate measures for crowd management and ensuring hygiene to check the spread of the virus. The Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon was the first one to be opened.

The services resumed at 7 am with strict safety and social distancing measures in place. The trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening.

A number of passengers faced difficulty buying new smart cards or getting them recharged through cashless modes due to network issues. At a few stations, such as Central Secretariat, Chawri Bazar, and Chandni Chowk, passengers said there were hiccups while making payments for new smart cards or recharging them online due to non-availability of mobile network on the station premises. Luckshay Gupta, 28, said issues in online payment caused a minor delay during his travel from Chandni Chowk to Race Course.

Rohini Bansal, 25, said she tried getting her smart card recharged online but it could not be done due to network issues. "Money got deducted from my account, but the transaction failed. I waited for 15-20 minutes at Central Secretariat metro station before I left the premises and took an auto to work," she said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Case registered against Cong leader Kavitha Reddy for alleged attack on actress

A case has been registered against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for allegedly attacking and abusing film actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 inside a lake park here, police said on Monday. According to HSR Layout police, Hegde had lodge...

Twins look to bounce back against Tigers

Right-hander Michael Pineda on Monday will make his second start since finishing a suspension for taking a banned diuretic when the Minnesota Twins finish a five-game series with the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis. Pineda 0-0, 3.00 ERA misse...

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

HIGHLIGHTSsAmoled Plus Infinity O-DisplaySnapdragon 730G7,000mAh battery25W fast-charging64MP quad cameraSamsung has confirmed that its upcoming M-Series phone, the Galaxy M51, will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and an industry-...

On day one of Delhi Metro resuming services, riders worried about risks but say no other option

As Delhi Metro resumed operations on Monday after a very long hiatus due to COVID-19, a very small number of commuters chose to avail the facility while mentally juggling concerns over health and urgency to reach work. On day one, mostly of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020