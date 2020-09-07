Left Menu
Noida Metro resumes operations, commuters screened for body temp at entry of stations

The Noida-Greater Noida metro resumed services on Monday after a gap of over five months, with commuters being thoroughly screened for face cover and body temperature at the entry of stations, officials said. The commuters were thoroughly screened at the entry of stations for face masks, body temperatures, among others, as per government guidelines," a spokesperson of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-09-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 15:38 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The Noida-Greater Noida metro resumed services on Monday after a gap of over five months, with commuters being thoroughly screened for face cover and body temperature at the entry of stations, officials said. The services on the Aqua Line were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The services resumed at 7 am on Monday. The commuters were thoroughly screened at the entry of stations for face masks, body temperatures, among others, as per government guidelines," a spokesperson of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said. According to NMRC rules, people with a body temperature above 37.7 degrees Celsius and without a 'green status' on the Aarogya Setu mobile app would not be allowed entry.

The rail service, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations, resumed with curtailed operations. "The trains ran at an interval of 15 minutes during the first 7 am-11 am shift of the day. The second shift will operate from 5 pm to 9 pm," the spokesperson said.

The NMRC had earlier announced a fine of Rs 500 for commuters found without a face mask and Rs 100 for those spitting inside trains or on metro premises. It had also said masks would be available on payment basis at three metro stations – Sector 51, NSEZ and Pari Chowk – for a minimum of Rs 5 and a maximum of Rs 30 for needy commuters.

Prior to the pandemic-induced lockdown, the Aqua Line had an average ridership of approximately 25,000, according to officials..

