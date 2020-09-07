Left Menu
Development News Edition

US-based Galata Chemicals invests INR 180 Cr for producing Tin Stabilizers and Intermediates at Dahej, India

7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based Galata Chemicals, a leading global producer of plastic additives, has earmarked over INR 180 Crs, as an investment towards the plant, which is spread over 64 acres for its newest Tin Stabilizer production facility commissioned in Dahej.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 15:51 IST
US-based Galata Chemicals invests INR 180 Cr for producing Tin Stabilizers and Intermediates at Dahej, India

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based Galata Chemicals, a leading global producer of plastic additives, has earmarked over INR 180 Crs, as an investment towards the plant, which is spread over 64 acres for its newest Tin Stabilizer production facility commissioned in Dahej. This facility will produce Methyl, Butyl, and Octyl Tin Stabilizers, further expanding the global reach of its Mark®️ Tin Stabilizer portfolio. With products already commercially approved by several leading PVC and CPVC processors, this new facility is well positioned to serve both the domestic Indian market as well as international sectors. This investment offers a completely Lead-free sustainable solution on sensitive application like water pipes. These would also support NGT directive to MOEFF to publish draft notification to finalize new standards for PVC Pipes.

These Tin Stabilizers & Intermediates will be supplied to clients manufacturing PVC and CPVC pipes, fittings, medical film and a wide array of other potential applications where lead is primarily used as stabilizers. Galata's first plant in India was commissioned in 2015 at Vapi for the production of Mixed Metal Stabilizers and their clientele includes global leaders in vinyl compounds, top-notch and highly reputed manufacturers of pipes, fittings, cables, medical films, vinyl sheets and artificial leather.

"The product validation by our customers was a crucial step in making the decision to forge ahead with capital investment despite challenging market conditions driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. This expansion demonstrates Galata's commitment to the Indian and global Vinyl Markets," said Drew Clock - EVP, Galata Chemicals Global Group. This will be Galata's fourth Tin Stabilizer facility after Taft (Louisiana, USA), Bradford (Ontario, Canada), and Lampertheim, Germany. Additionally, the site will begin production of Tin Intermediates including Tetrabutyltin (TBT), a precursor to Butyl Tin Stabilizers. "Producing the final product is only one part of the story. Backward integration is the keystone to long-term manufacturing and commercial success. This is the next stage of Galata's evolution and will not be the last," said Drew Clock. Used in a wide range of applications including PVC Pipes and Fittings, Sheet Extrusion, and Injection Molding, Mark®️ Tin Stabilizers have led the industry in quality, value, and performance for decades. The newest investments in India will serve the existing Tin Stabilizer Vinyl markets as well as focus on providing lead-free solutions in order to meet stricter regulatory requirements.

About Galata Chemicals Founded on May 1, 2010, Galata Chemicals is a privately held global specialty chemical company. A leading producer and supplier of plastic additives including mixed metal heat stabilizers, organotin heat stabilizers and catalysts, primary and secondary plasticizers, polymer modifiers and chemical foaming agents, Galata Chemicals serves global industries like Building and Construction, Packaging, and Automotive from manufacturing facilities across 3 continents. For further information, please visit: http://galatachemicals.com/ PWR PWR

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hry govt to conduct trial classes in 2 schools

The Haryana government has decided to start classes for students of Classes 10 to 12&#160;in two state-run schools in Karnal and Sonipat districts on a trial basis after the vast majority of parents of the children in these two institutes g...

Israel sees trade with UAE at $4 billion a year

Annual trade between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is expected to reach 4 billion, an Israeli minister said on Monday. Israel and the UAE announced in August they would normalise diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by Washington.T...

Naidu suggests milk be made part of mid-day meal scheme

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday&#160;suggested that milk be included either in breakfast or mid-day meals&#160;to improve the nutritional levels of children. Naidu spoke to Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani i...

Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 323 cr hospital building project in HP

Ahluwalia Contracts India on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 323 crore contract to build a 240-bed hospital building in Himachal Pradesh. The project has been awarded by CPWD, Himachal Pradesh.Ahluwalia Contracts India Limited has secured ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020