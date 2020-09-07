US-based Galata Chemicals invests INR 180 Cr for producing Tin Stabilizers and Intermediates at Dahej, India

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based Galata Chemicals, a leading global producer of plastic additives, has earmarked over INR 180 Crs, as an investment towards the plant, which is spread over 64 acres for its newest Tin Stabilizer production facility commissioned in Dahej. This facility will produce Methyl, Butyl, and Octyl Tin Stabilizers, further expanding the global reach of its Mark®️ Tin Stabilizer portfolio. With products already commercially approved by several leading PVC and CPVC processors, this new facility is well positioned to serve both the domestic Indian market as well as international sectors. This investment offers a completely Lead-free sustainable solution on sensitive application like water pipes. These would also support NGT directive to MOEFF to publish draft notification to finalize new standards for PVC Pipes.

These Tin Stabilizers & Intermediates will be supplied to clients manufacturing PVC and CPVC pipes, fittings, medical film and a wide array of other potential applications where lead is primarily used as stabilizers. Galata's first plant in India was commissioned in 2015 at Vapi for the production of Mixed Metal Stabilizers and their clientele includes global leaders in vinyl compounds, top-notch and highly reputed manufacturers of pipes, fittings, cables, medical films, vinyl sheets and artificial leather.

"The product validation by our customers was a crucial step in making the decision to forge ahead with capital investment despite challenging market conditions driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. This expansion demonstrates Galata's commitment to the Indian and global Vinyl Markets," said Drew Clock - EVP, Galata Chemicals Global Group. This will be Galata's fourth Tin Stabilizer facility after Taft (Louisiana, USA), Bradford (Ontario, Canada), and Lampertheim, Germany. Additionally, the site will begin production of Tin Intermediates including Tetrabutyltin (TBT), a precursor to Butyl Tin Stabilizers. "Producing the final product is only one part of the story. Backward integration is the keystone to long-term manufacturing and commercial success. This is the next stage of Galata's evolution and will not be the last," said Drew Clock. Used in a wide range of applications including PVC Pipes and Fittings, Sheet Extrusion, and Injection Molding, Mark®️ Tin Stabilizers have led the industry in quality, value, and performance for decades. The newest investments in India will serve the existing Tin Stabilizer Vinyl markets as well as focus on providing lead-free solutions in order to meet stricter regulatory requirements.

About Galata Chemicals Founded on May 1, 2010, Galata Chemicals is a privately held global specialty chemical company. A leading producer and supplier of plastic additives including mixed metal heat stabilizers, organotin heat stabilizers and catalysts, primary and secondary plasticizers, polymer modifiers and chemical foaming agents, Galata Chemicals serves global industries like Building and Construction, Packaging, and Automotive from manufacturing facilities across 3 continents. For further information, please visit: http://galatachemicals.com/ PWR PWR