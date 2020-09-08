Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airlines profitability to be eroded due to lower revenues, high fixed costs: ICRA

Domestic air passenger traffic is likely to witness a de-growth of 41 to 46 per cent in the current financial year while international traffic may see a fall of 65 to 72 per cent, according to investment information agency ICRA.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:21 IST
Airlines profitability to be eroded due to lower revenues, high fixed costs: ICRA
Until cash inflows resume, airlines will require funding support to meet their expenses.. Image Credit: ANI

Domestic air passenger traffic is likely to witness a de-growth of 41 to 46 per cent in the current financial year while international traffic may see a fall of 65 to 72 per cent, according to investment information agency ICRA. Thus the revenues of the Indian aviation industry are expected to witness significant de-growth. The profitability of the industry will also be adversely impacted due to lower revenues and high fixed costs, it said.

While some airlines have sufficient liquidity or financial support from a strong parentage which will help them sustain over the near term, said ICRA, the airlines which were already in financial stress are now facing an existential crisis. Even for airlines with sufficient liquidity, there is a significant weakening of credit metrics and liquidity profile. Many airlines have already undertaken several cost rationalisation measures.

These include salary cuts for their employees, including leave without pay and laying off pilots and crew members to cut costs. Some airlines have also sought deferment in their lease rental payments. However, until the cash inflows resume, the airlines will require funding support to meet their expenses, said ICRA. The credit profile of domestic airlines will thus weaken materially over the near-term.

For August, the domestic passenger traffic is estimated at 26 lakh as against 1.17 crore in August 2019, marking a decline of 77 per cent. However, it witnessed a sequential improvement of 25 per cent over 21.1 lakh domestic passenger traffic in July which had witnessed a decline of 82.3 per cent. The average daily departures last month were 930, significantly lower than the average daily departures of 2,846 flights in August 2019 though better than 780 in July.

The average number of passengers per flight during August was 98 as against 133 passengers in August last year. Thus it is expected that the domestic aviation industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of 63% in August 2020 as against 85.1 per cent in August 2019 and that too on very low capacity. The PLF for August has sequentially improved from 55 per cent in 2020 due to increase in capacity deployment by 19 per cent. ICRA said that the second half of current fiscal will witness some recovery and overall FY21 will witness 41 to 46 per cent de-growth in domestic passenger traffic.

Overall, from May 25 till August 31, the domestic passenger traffic has been more than 70 lakh.(ANI)

Also Read: Toll collections on recovery path; reach 85% of pre-COVID-19 level in July: ICRA

  • READ MORE ON:
  • ICRA

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia says no more 'fist bumps' as coronavirus numbers jump

Malaysian authorities on Tuesday reminded the public to avoid physical contact, including fist bumps as a form of greeting, as the number of new coronavirus cases in the country climbed to a three-month high. The fist bump, where two people...

Jaishankar meets his Iranian counterpart enroute to Moscow for SCO Foreign Ministers' meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss strengthening of bilateral cooperation. During the meeting both Ministers also reviewed regional developments.Taking to Twitter, J...

Japan wants to reach broad agreement on trade with UK this week - govt official

Japan wants to reach a broad consensus with the United Kingdom on trade this week, a Japanese government official said, signaling Tokyos desire to make progress on the bilateral trade deal before a change in government. Japans ruling party ...

Delhi Capitals wants to be the most consistent team this IPL, says Rabada

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League IPL, Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada has said that the team wants to be the most consistent in this edition of the tournament. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to be played in the UAE f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020