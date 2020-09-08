Left Menu
Ampere Electric partners CredR for exchange of pre-owned bikes for e-scooters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:39 IST
Ampere Electric, wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, on Tuesday said it has partnered with used two-wheeler marketplace CredR to facilitate the exchange of pre-owned bikes for its electric scooters. Under the partnership, customers will be provided with convenient hassle-free exchange of used two-wheelers for Ampere e-scooters and receive their new vehicle within days. CredR will offer instant quotes for old petrol scooters and the exchange price will then be adjusted against the final cost of the new Ampere e-scooters, the company said in a statement.

This exchange programme will be launched in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad to start with and will be expanded across India, it added. "At this juncture, instant exchange scheme from CredR clubbed with unique leasing and low instalments will only help more people buy an Ampere electric scooter. Ampere Electric has fast expanded its presence across the length and breadth of the country with an overall footprint now around 250 EV dealerships," Ampere Electric COO P Sanjeev said.

The company is looking to enhance accessibility and affordability for electric two-wheeler buyers, he added. "Post unlock, we have seen good demand for Ampere e-scooters as a reliable and affordable personal mobility solution. We believe increased consciousness towards safer and affordable means for transportation will make more petrol buyers consider EVs," Sanjeev said.

CredR Chief Strategic Officer Sasidhar Nandigam said India's electric mobility landscape is going to change dramatically post COVID-19 pandemic and the sales are expected to rise. "As the sales of overall two-wheelers will see a boom, there will also be a rise in sales of electric two-wheelers. Currently, electric mobility contributes less than 1 per cent of the two-wheelers market in the country that can only increase from here. We are tremendously excited to partner with Ampere Electric in bringing about this shift in the market," Nandigam added.

