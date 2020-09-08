Left Menu
Voda Idea MD & CEO to get no remuneration for 3-year tenure

Vodafone Idea managing director and chief executive officer Ravinder Takkar will not be given any remuneration during his current tenure of three years, according to a proposal by the company. Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) may bear expenses incurred by Takkar for the business of the company, the notice for the 25th annual general meeting of the company stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vodafone Idea managing director and chief executive officer Ravinder Takkar will not be given any remuneration during his current tenure of three years, according to a proposal by the company. Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) may bear expenses incurred by Takkar for the business of the company, the notice for the 25th annual general meeting of the company stated. The AGM is scheduled to be held on September 30. VIL appointed Takkar as its MD and CEO following the resignation of Balesh Sharma from the post. According to the notice, Takkar has been appointed as MD and CEO for a period of three years with effect from August 19, 2019. He will be given "nil remuneration". His predecessor Sharma was paid Rs 8.59 crore in remuneration during his tenure and he was not entitled to any increase in the remuneration during 2019-20. While other terms of Takkar's appointment provide that "the company may bear all the expenses of/ for Mr Takkar relating to travelling, lodging and boarding, entertainment and all other incidental expenses for the business of the company as per policy of the company", the notice said.

Takkar will not be "paid any sitting fees for attending the meetings of the Board of Directors of the company or any committee(s) thereof", the notice said. The company will seek shareholders' approval for the appointment of Takkar, among other proposals, at the AGM. The company will also seek shareholder's nod to raise its borrowing limit to Rs 1 lakh crore from Rs 25,000 crore at present.

The loss-making private sector telecom firm has shared concern about financial stress which it has been facing and is making an attempt to raise funds for its survival. According to the government's claim, Vodafone Idea has outstanding dues of 58,250 crore till 2016-17 of which the company has paid Rs 7,854 crore to the Department of Telecom. VIL has been continuously losing a huge number of subscribers. It was the biggest telecom service provider in the country in August 2018 at the time of the merger with 43 crore mobile subscribers. The mobile user base of the company has now dipped to 30.9 crore customers.

