Left Menu
Development News Edition

Market curbs in Noida cause Rs 5,000 cr loss in 5 months: CAIT

The CAIT has hailed the Uttar Pradesh government's order to lift Sunday restrictions on markets, saying the move will help restore normalcy and boost slumping trade. Restrictions were imposed on opening of markets across the state since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, with a complete lockdown till July that followed graded opening of shops and commercial spaces with curtailed timings and certain curbs.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-09-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 22:38 IST
Market curbs in Noida cause Rs 5,000 cr loss in 5 months: CAIT

Restrictions on opening of markets in the past five months have caused a loss of about Rs 5,000 crore in Noida, the NCR unit of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Tuesday. The CAIT has hailed the Uttar Pradesh government's order to lift Sunday restrictions on markets, saying the move will help restore normalcy and boost slumping trade.

Restrictions were imposed on opening of markets across the state since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, with a complete lockdown till July that followed graded opening of shops and commercial spaces with curtailed timings and certain curbs. However, the state government on Tuesday revoked its order of mandatory closure of markets on Sunday, reverting to the pre-coronavirus lockdown arrangement.

"We welcome the UP government's decision of lifting the lockdown and allowing the markets to function as they did before of lockdown. This shall help restore normalcy and bring a much-needed boost to our slumping trade," CAIT's NCR Unit Convenor Sushil Kumar Jain said. "In more than five months of lockdown, business in Noida has suffered a loss of about Rs 5,000 crore and many businesses have permanently closed down, while many are on the verge of close down," Jain, also the president of Noida's biggest Sector 18 market association, said.

He added that this order to allow markets to open will bring relief and business will grow slowly to gain its growth as before. In a review meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the markets will now close as per their earlier schedule instead of the weekly closure on Sunday, according to an official statement.

He said except containment zones, hotels and restaurants should be made operational in all areas and it should be ensured that all safety measures are followed. The chief minister asked officials to take measures for the protection of health workers from the infection, it added..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-fixer for Trump links Falwell’s endorsement in 2016 to suppression of racy photos

In his book released today, Michael Cohen, the former fixer for U.S. President Donald Trump, ties for the first time the 2016 presidential endorsement of Trump by American evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr to Cohens own role in helping to...

Positive Covid tests in no-lockdown Sweden hit lowest rate since pandemic began

Sweden carried out a record number of new coronavirus tests last week with only 1.2 coming back positive, the health agency said on Tuesday, the lowest rate since the pandemic began at a time when countries across Europe are seeing surges i...

Belgian politics on hold as mediator contracts COVID-19

Belgiums plans to forge a fully fledged government 16 months after an election were put on hold on Tuesday after one of the two mediators charged with the job tested positive for COVID-19.Egbert Lachaert, the head of the Flemish Liberal Par...

French PM tests negative for COVID after contact at Tour de France

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested negative for COVID-19, his office said on Tuesday, after he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.Castex took the test after he shared a car last weekend with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020