Hasura raises $25 mn in funding from Lightspeed, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 22:44 IST
Tech firm Hasura on Tuesday said it has raised USD 25 million (about Rs 184.3 crore) in funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners (US). The series B funding also saw participation from existing investors, Vertex Ventures US, Nexus Venture Partners, Strive VC and SAP.iO Fund and new angel investors, including John Thomspon, current chairman of Microsoft, a statement said.

The latest round brings the total funding raised by the company to USD 36.5 million, it added. "Hasura is using the funding to accelerate its hiring and investment in its open source and commercial product development to support its millions of users," the statement said.

The company provides data access and data flow tools and services via GraphQL APIs. "Hasura makes it easy to connect applications to existing databases where all the data is without compromising on security and performance... we see this approach being embraced by enterprise developers as well as front-end developers more and more," Gaurav Gupta, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners and Hasura board member, said.

Hasura co-founder and CEO Tanmai Gopal said data lives in lots of places, and in many different databases. "We want our users to be able to access that data instantly with Hasura's secure, scalable data access infrastructure... Hasura's built-in security, governance and scalability features will get their applications into production quickly and safely," he added.

Founded in 2017 by Gopal and Rajoshi Ghosh (COO), Hasura had raised USD 1.6 million in seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners in 2018. Earlier this year, Hasura had raised USD 9.9 million in funding..

