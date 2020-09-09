Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fitch affirms Bharat Petroleum at BBB-minus with negative outlook

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's (BPCL's) long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at BBB-minus with a negative outlook.

ANI | Updated: 09-09-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 11:12 IST
Fitch affirms Bharat Petroleum at BBB-minus with negative outlook
A change in Fitch's rating on the sovereign will automatically result in a change in the company's rating .. Image Credit: ANI

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's (BPCL's) long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at BBB-minus with a negative outlook. The agency has also affirmed BPCL's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its outstanding senior unsecured debt at BBB-minus. Fitch has also affirmed the rating on subsidiary BPRL International Singapore Pte Ltd's US dollar guaranteed notes at BBB-minus.

Fitch said the negative outlook reflects that on the Indian sovereign. "Our rating case incorporates weak petroleum product demand and gross refining margins in the near term followed by a gradual recovery and strong marketing margins, reflecting BPCL's ability to reap some benefits from low oil prices in its marketing segment, without a full cost pass-through to consumers."

However, said Fitch, the improvement is subject to risks of weak industry conditions persisting beyond our baseline scenario or capex or shareholder returns that are higher-than-expected which limits the headroom for its bb-plus standalone credit profile. "We continue to treat the potential divestment of BPCL by the Indian state as an event risk as there is little information about bidders, valuation, and the potential transaction structure, especially as BPCL owns assets across many verticals and bidders may not be interested in all of them."

The deadline of September 30 for the submission of expressions of interest has been extended thrice since the initial announcement in November 2019. The slow progress has been due to a near halt in international travel to India and a generally cautious investment approach by most entities in current market conditions, in our view. Fitch said it will monitor developments and consider suitable rating action if the sale progresses.

The government intends to sell BPCL's 61.7 per cent owned subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) to another state-owned enterprise as part of BPCL's divestment process. NRL has negligible debt although the refinery contributes 6 to 8 per cent of BPCL's throughput and generates better gross revenue margins than BPCL's other refineries given its higher complexity and tax benefits, contributing 18 per cent of BPCL's EBITDA.

The valuation at which NRL is sold will determine the credit impact on BPCL, should NRL's sale proceeds be used to reduce debt at BPCL. However, BPCL's credit metrics could slightly weaken if it pays out NRL's sale proceeds as dividends, said Fitch. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to entertain pleas seeking deferment, cancellation of NEET exam

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain a batch of pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET scheduled for September 13. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that authorities...

Android 11 highlights: Manage conversations, bubbles, device controls and more

The 11th version of the Android operating system, Android 11, has arrived and it is rolling out today on select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and Realme phones with more partners and upgrading devices to receive the update over the coming mo...

PM stresses on use of earthen pitchers for drinking water

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the beneficiaries of PM Street Vendors Aatmanirbhar Nidhi PM SVANidhi scheme from Madhya Pradesh and stressed on the use earthen pitchers instead of single-use plastic bottles for dr...

7 deaths, 728 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has reported 728 new COVID-19 positive cases and 7 deaths on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases now stands at 94,854, said the State Health Department.Among the total cases, 15,761 are active and 76,624 patients have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020