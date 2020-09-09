Vertiv announces distribution partnership with Fajoba Group

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) (Vertiv.com/en-emea), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced a distribution partnership with the Fajoba Group, a regional IT solutions and hardware leader for East and Central Africa.

The agreement fortifies Vertiv's commitment to boosting local stock levels to meet the growing demand for its popular IT infrastructure support, such as the robust Vertiv™ Liebert® itON (bit.ly/2R8cZAx) Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). This cost-effective, single-phase UPS with line-interactive technology is ideal for protecting desktop computers and standalone IT equipment and is now available to Fajoba resellers in Burundi, DRC, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda with an exclusive first time buy promotion.

Electricity is fundamental for digitalization and economic growth, but as of 2017, only 19% of the Ugandan (bit.ly/3i7Pe7A) population had access to electricity, in contrast to more developed countries in the region, such as Kenya (64.5%) (bit.ly/2DA3Hu4), Tanzania (32.7%) (bit.ly/325hgeB) and Rwanda (30%) (bit.ly/3bDbILl). Fajoba Group, local IT resellers and Vertiv products can support the availability of critical infrastructure and empower local expertise, which is growing due to initiatives such as the Digital Uganda Vision (bit.ly/3hakotQ), that is setting ambitious goals for digital development in the country, and Tanzania's Trend Solar (bit.ly/3lWsQQV), a pioneering mobile and off-grid convergence with a world-first 4G Android PAYGO solar package which has been enabling communities in the rural area to access the internet at the same time receiving electricity.

"We are happy to become the Vertiv official distributor in our local Central and Eastern Africa markets. More than a distribution deal, our resellers now benefit from the Vertiv Partner Programme with financial rewards, training and support that allows them to satisfy and fulfil many customer requirements efficiently and with speed," says Josiane Niyodusenga, managing director of Fajoba Group. "With Vertiv, we form a strong team, oriented to satisfy personalised and local customer specificities with the historic expertise & global capabilities of Vertiv solutions and programs."

"With a history of industry-changing solutions and a well-earned reputation for innovation, Vertiv seeks out partners that can help support digital evolution in new markets around the world," said Pierre Havenga, managing director of Vertiv in the Middle East and Africa. "As part of our increasing focus on African markets, Vertiv identified the Fajoba Group as a reliable and progressive local partner for the rapidly emerging East and Central African region. With the support of the partnership, Fajoba is expected to open new sales offices, widen distribution channels, and cement its place as a regional IT leader."

Vertiv Partner Program — Positioning Resellers for Edge & Digitalisation Success

The Vertiv Partner Program (VPP) (bit.ly/2R3Syop) is part of Vertiv's wider strategy to enable its growing reseller base to meet and stay ahead of demanding customer requirements around edge computing, digitalisation and other disruptive trends in the data centre and wider IT landscape. The program is designed to give partners full knowledge and confidence about Vertiv's IT infrastructure solutions, and pass on new skills to the wider IT community.

A cornerstone of the VPP is the Vertiv Incentive Program (VIP) that is being rolled out across Africa in 2020. Through the VIP, Vertiv partners are rewarded for buying Vertiv products, earning between 1 – 3% cashback when purchasing from Vertiv channel portfolio.

