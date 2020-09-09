Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aiming to emerge stronger despite sluggish industry growth: Dalmia Bharat

"The global economy was weak in FY20, the outlook remains bleak with most of the economists forecasting negative GDP and industry growth in FY21. "Notwithstanding this, Dalmia Bharat is poised to emerge stronger owing to initiatives related to cost reduction, marketing and premiumisation," the company said in its annual report for 2019-20. However, the company expects the government's push towards big infrastructure projects and affordable housing to help the industry come back on the growth trajectory.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:30 IST
Aiming to emerge stronger despite sluggish industry growth: Dalmia Bharat

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat said it is aiming to emerge stronger despite a sluggish market condition, helped by initiatives such as cost reduction, marketing initiatives and premiumisation. Besides, the company expects the cement industry, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, to rebound amid the government's push towards big infrastructure projects and affordable housing.    "The global economy was weak in FY20, the outlook remains bleak with most of the economists forecasting negative GDP and industry growth in FY21.

"Notwithstanding this, Dalmia Bharat is poised to emerge stronger owing to initiatives related to cost reduction, marketing and premiumisation," the company said in its annual report for 2019-20. The firm would have a "greater emphasis" on digitalisation and remote-controlled plants.

Citing a report by rating agency Crisil, the company said, "The cement industry demand could contract 10-15 per cent." "The displacement of the labour could delay demand recovery," it added. However, the company expects the government's push towards big infrastructure projects and affordable housing to help the industry come back on the growth trajectory.  "Riding the increasing focus of the government on affordable housing and infrastructure creation, the cement industry is expected to record reasonable growth once the impact of the pandemic recedes," it said.

Dalmia Bharat has positioned itself to take advantage of such "tailwinds" and taken several initiatives, it said. The company is undertaking 7.8 million tonnes of brownfield capacity expansion in eastern India.

It has also collaborated roadside eateries within a radius of 60 km of its plant and using them as dispatch centres, bringing down the average turnaround time. Besides, it is "strengthening the logistics of the back of superior technology and digitisation." Dalmia Bharat’s revenue from operation in FY20 stood at Rs 9,674 crore.

The company has committed to be carbon negative by 2040, it added. According to industry body the Cement Manufacturers Association, India is the second-largest cement producing country after China with an installed capacity of 545 million tonnes per annum.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Telugu TV actor Kondapalli Sravani dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday, V Narsimha Reddy, Inspector of Police of the SR Nagar Police Station said. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Reddy said that the ...

Ex-VW CEO to face charges of organised commercial fraud

Former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn will face charges of conspiracy to commit organised commercial fraud with a high likelihood of conviction, a court probing the carmakers diesel emissions scandal said on Wednesday. A court...

Unclaimed suitcase creates bomb scare in Poonch

An unclaimed suitcase on the roadside in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir created a bomb scare on Wednesday, prompting the Army to rush in a special squad to examine the object, police said. However, no explosive was detected in the sui...

Soccer-Messi in good spirits during Barca training as departure saga fades

Lionel Messi looked back in his comfort zone during training with his Barcelona team mates on Wednesday in preparation for the new La Liga season as he continued to move on from his aborted attempt to leave the club last month. Barcas all-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020