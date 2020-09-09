Left Menu
Continental launches new range of commercial vehicle tyres in India

The company is bringing 10.00R20 Hybrid CHA2 (Conti Highway All wheel) tyre for commercial vehicles (CV) to the Indian market, Continental said in a statement. The new range of tyres offers high mileage, re-treadability, and low cut-chip damage and are designed and developed to suit both goods and people segment on Indian roads, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Technology firm Continental on Wednesday said it has launched a new range of tyres for commercial vehicles in India. The company is bringing 10.00R20 Hybrid CHA2 (Conti Highway All wheel) tyre for commercial vehicles (CV) to the Indian market, Continental said in a statement.

The new range of tyres offers high mileage, re-treadability, and low cut-chip damage and are designed and developed to suit both goods and people segment on Indian roads, it added. "The 10.00R20 HYBRID CHA2 tyre is developed to withstand high endurance in the most trying road conditions and driving surfaces. The highly durable tyre is designed to ensure minimum stone trapping, and better wet traction, among others," Continental India Head of Tyres Business Claude d'Gama Rose said.

The Indian CV market is highly receptive to fleet operational efficiency, clocking maximum uptime to secure quick returns and with this given precondition, tyres become a vital part of contributing to overall vehicle performance, he added. Continental acquired the Modipuram (Uttar Pradesh) based plant from Modi Tyres Company Pvt Ltd in 2011 and since then it has been investing in manufacturing infrastructure, new radial production lines, and also expanding the plant capacity to manufacture tyres to meet requirements for both the local market as well as the ASEAN region.

The company manufactures tyres for buses, trucks, and passenger vehicles. In 2019, Continental generated sales of 44.5 billion euro and currently employs more than 2.32 lakh people in 59 countries and markets.

