Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facing acute distress due to pandemic, Jammu businesses offering wedding services ask for govt help

“Only I and my god know how I managed to feed my wife and three daughters besides half a dozen horses since March despite being rendered jobless (by the pandemic),” Lal told PTI. He said the “nightmare” of having no source of income was still not over as his business in unlikely to pick up with the government’s rules allowing a maximum of 50 people to be present for a wedding ceremony, even as every other sector has started working partially or fully after the easing of lockdown restrictions across the country.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:03 IST
Facing acute distress due to pandemic, Jammu businesses offering wedding services ask for govt help

Roop Lal has been making a living since his childhood from the business of providing bands and horse-drawn carriages for wedding processions. With a severe downturn in the wedding market since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the 46-year-old says the past six months have been the “worst-phase” of his life. “Only I and my god know how I managed to feed my wife and three daughters besides half a dozen horses since March despite being rendered jobless (by the pandemic),” Lal told PTI.

He said the “nightmare” of having no source of income was still not over as his business in unlikely to pick up with the government’s rules allowing a maximum of 50 people to be present for a wedding ceremony, even as every other sector has started working partially or fully after the easing of lockdown restrictions across the country. Sitting in a government-owned field for wedding band businesses at Bhagwati Nagar here along with his 75-year-old father Buwa Dutta and younger brother Sonu Kumar who have their own business in the same field, Lal said Rs 200 to Rs 250 is the daily maintenance cost of each horse to keep them in good health. He said there are about 50 people directly or indirectly linked to his business and the government should take a compassionate view of their plight and announce a package for their survival.   Another person who runs a wedding services business, Ahmad Ali (80), said it is not only coronavirus which has made their lives miserable but also the government’s decision to construct a road through the field where such business owners keep their horses and other possessions.

“The government is planning to take over this facility for construction of a road. We are not against it but it should provide us an alternate place where we can keep our horses and other things like baggis and lighting systems,” he said. He said nobody from the administration has approached them for relocation so far even as work on the construction of the new road has already started.

Ali said wedding business owners used to wait for customers on the roadside at Canal road before they were shifted and provided this place many years ago. “We live in different localities of Jammu and it is not possible for us to keep our animals with us,” Lal said.

He said all the savings, which he had made over the years to ensure a better future for his children, got used up for sustenance during the lockdown and he has also had to borrow money from his relatives and friends to feed his family. He said he also worked in the agricultural fields over the past six months for a living. Lal said now he doesn't even have the money to replace the polythene sheets, that cover his baggis, after the monsoon season.

“I added one more baggi in the beginning of this year at a cost of Rs 1.50 lakh with the hope of good earning during the marriage season. All my hopes were dashed with the outbreak of the disease. My last earning was on March 2,” he said, adding he was earlier satisfied with his job and earned around Rs 7,000 after every order for a marriage ceremony. Ali also advocated insurance cover of their horses.

“We do not have insurance cover for our horses. In case of the death of a horse, we have to spend Rs 4,000 to dispose of its carcass,” he said, requesting the government to consider insurance cover for their horses on the lines of the shrine boards that are providing it for the horses carrying pilgrims to the cave shrines of Amarnath and Mata Vaishno Devi..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Human rights groups ask IOC to move Olympics from China

Chinas repression in Tibet, the status of the exiled Dalai Lama, and its treatment of ethnic minorities spurred violent protests ahead of Beijings 2008 Olympics. It could happen again.Beijing is to host the 2022 Winter Olympics with rumblin...

Belarus's Tsikhanouskaya: each country should make its own decision on sanctions

Each country should make its own decision on sanctions, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Wednesday. This is an individual question for every country, every country should make its own decision on this top...

U.S. Justice Department moves to defend Trump against rape accuser's defamation lawsuit

The U.S. Department of Justice intervened in a defamation lawsuit by a woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her, moving the case to federal court and seeking to install its own legal team to replace Trumps private lawyers. In ...

Kangana takes on Sena, tells Uddhav his ego will be crushed

Actor Kangana Ranaut landed here on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, angry and caustic as she took on the Shiv Sena, called her home Ram mandir, referred to Bullywood and described herself as the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The Queen a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020