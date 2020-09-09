Left Menu
Development News Edition

YONO biggest start-up by a legacy bank, worth over USD 40 bn: SBI chairman Kumar

Within three years of its launch, YONO, the digital banking platform of the country's largest lender SBI, has a valuation of over USD 40 billion, the bank's chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:05 IST
YONO biggest start-up by a legacy bank, worth over USD 40 bn: SBI chairman Kumar

Within three years of its launch, YONO, the digital banking platform of the country's largest lender SBI, has a valuation of over USD 40 billion, the bank's chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Wednesday. The bank is also working on creating a business-to-business (B2B) platform for bill receivables, called 'Bharat Draft', which will have all the MSMEs registered, he said.

SBI had launched the YONO platform in November 2017 to help its customers' banking, investment and shopping needs. Speaking at an event organized by ETBFSI.com, Kumar said YONO, which is an acronym for You Only Need One, is a profitable platform and rued that no one gets to know its valuation because it sits within the bank.

"Only thing is that because it is sitting in the bank, it does not get reflected in the valuations. If it was sitting outside banks, my valuation would be…may be USD 40-50 billion for YONO given the valuations which the start-ups get," he said. Kumar, whose three-year term as the chairman comes to an end next month, asserted that YONO is the biggest start-up by a legacy bank.

He said the bank is adding over 70,000 customers per day to the platform, and has added 2.7 crore users in the last six months, which saw an accelerated growth because of the pandemic. The bank, which created the platform with help from consultant McKinsey and tech major IBM, makes a "decent IRR" (internal rate of return), Kumar said.

At present, it is giving loans of over Rs 70 crore per day through digital means, including on weekends, he said. On the receivables platform, he said, the work has already started and it envisions getting all businesses on a single platform to ensure that entities get finance against receivables.

Kumar said SBI works with start-ups in a slew of areas including cyber security and fraud prevention, and is also looking at investing in some of them. He identified scaling up and marshalling adequate resources as challenges faced by start-ups.

Kumar said the bank's board has approved a spending limit of Rs 10 crore for the management to work directly with start-ups, and added that it is aiding the bank a lot. He said the arrival of a vaccine for coronavirus will unshackle minds of people and help restore normalcy.

He also lauded the work done by his colleagues in ensuring that banking activities continue during the lockdown..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Human rights groups ask IOC to move Olympics from China

Chinas repression in Tibet, the status of the exiled Dalai Lama, and its treatment of ethnic minorities spurred violent protests ahead of Beijings 2008 Olympics. It could happen again.Beijing is to host the 2022 Winter Olympics with rumblin...

Belarus's Tsikhanouskaya: each country should make its own decision on sanctions

Each country should make its own decision on sanctions, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Wednesday. This is an individual question for every country, every country should make its own decision on this top...

U.S. Justice Department moves to defend Trump against rape accuser's defamation lawsuit

The U.S. Department of Justice intervened in a defamation lawsuit by a woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her, moving the case to federal court and seeking to install its own legal team to replace Trumps private lawyers. In ...

Kangana takes on Sena, tells Uddhav his ego will be crushed

Actor Kangana Ranaut landed here on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, angry and caustic as she took on the Shiv Sena, called her home Ram mandir, referred to Bullywood and described herself as the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The Queen a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020