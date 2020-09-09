Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities rebound after three-session Nasdaq sell-off

AstraZeneca shares bounced back from heavy losses after the Financial Times reported that global trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine may resume next week after an unexplained illness in a study participant. The news had earlier unnerved investors in Asia hoping that the quick introduction of a vaccine would accelerate the recovery for global economies ravaged by the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:07 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities rebound after three-session Nasdaq sell-off

Global equity benchmarks rebounded and the dollar dipped on Wednesday after a sharp sell-off in U.S. tech stocks that erased more than 10% from the Nasdaq Composite Index in three days. AstraZeneca shares bounced back from heavy losses after the Financial Times reported that global trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine may resume next week after an unexplained illness in a study participant.

The news had earlier unnerved investors in Asia hoping that the quick introduction of a vaccine would accelerate the recovery for global economies ravaged by the pandemic. "This has been a correction that was probably not that surprising, given the move in August in the tech sector," said Salman Baig, an investment manager at Unigestion, adding that the outlook for Big Tech was positive.

"It's exactly those companies that are new economy - they are benefiting because of their model, the industry, the virus." Those attributes have sparked heavy bets from the likes of SoftBank, which has traded heavily in tech stocks call options.

The bets have made investors worried about its exposure to the sector. SoftBank Group shares lost 3% in Tokyo, extending this week's slump that has wiped $15 billion from its market capitalization. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.55% following broad declines in Asia and rallies in Europe.

In midday trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 529.11 points, or 1.92%, to 28,030, the S&P 500 gained 74.39 points, or 2.23%, to 3,406.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 305.00 points, or 2.81%, to 11,152.69. Despite renewed appetite for stocks, safe-haven German government bond yields fell to their lowest in two-weeks. The fall in tech shares also boosted demand for U.S. Treasuries, even though heavy supply this week is expected to weigh on the bonds.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 5/32 in price to yield 0.6984%, from 0.684% late on Tuesday. The dollar index fell 0.297%, with the euro up 0.28% to $1.1812.

The remarkable rally in global shares from their March lows has been driven in part by expectations that a COVID-19 vaccine would be found, helping to accelerate the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Yet AstraZeneca's move dims prospects for an early rollout of its vaccine, described by the World Health Organization as probably the world's leading candidate and the most advanced in terms of development.

Deutsche Bank strategists called the suspension of the trials "a blow". U.S. crude recently rose 4.03% to $38.24 per barrel and Brent was at $40.99, up 3.04% on the day.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Fortnite says gamers can no longer sign in using Apple ID

Fortnite users will not be able to sign in to the game using their Apple Inc ID as soon as Sept. 11, the video game maker said on Wednesday. ...

Rams CB Ramsey signs 5-year extension worth reported $105M

The Los Angeles Rams are signing cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a reported five-year, 105 million extension, making him the first defensive back in NFL history to sign a nine-figure deal. The agreement includes 71.2 million at signing, the larg...

NEET: Teenager dies by suicide in TN, parties demand scrapping test

A 19-year-old teenager, who could not join medical college despite having cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test earlier and trying to improve his score this time around, allegedly killed himself on Wednesday, police said. Preli...

New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining on Sept 30-governor

New York City restaurants will be able to resume indoor dining at 25-percent capacity with some restrictions on Sept. 30, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference on Wednesday.Cuomo said the restrictions will include mandatory ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020