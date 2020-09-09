Left Menu
33 action plans of all Social Justice and Empowerment department schemes released

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday released a book containing 33 action plans of all the schemes of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. In a statement, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said this is the first time that the department has embarked on a comprehensive Annual Action Plan 2020-21 for each of the schemes with an objective to give clear targets and milestones to the Centre, the participating state governments and NGOs.

"The book is a collection of 33 annual action plans for all the schemes of Social Justice and Empowerment Department and has been prepared for economic, educational development and social empowerment of the people belonging to SC, OBCs, senior citizens, victims of drug abuse, transgender, de-notified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes (DNTs)," it said. On the occasion, Gehlot said in the financial year 2019-20, the total expenditure incurred in different schemes was Rs 8,602.53 crore with 2.35 crore beneficiaries. In the current financial year, the budget has been increased to Rs 9,933.33 crore (15.46 per cent increase) and the number of beneficiaries are likely to go up substantially with anticipated 4.91 crore beneficiaries (110.6 per cent increase).

"It would be a milestone in our journey towards visions of the department and also for building a New India," he added.

