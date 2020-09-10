Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate change poses systemic risk, CFTC advisory panel says

That is one of the findings of a landmark report https://www.cftc.gov/sites/default/files/2020-09/9-9-20%20Report%20of%20the%20Subcommittee%20on%20Climate-Related%20Market%20Risk%20-%20Managing%20Climate%20Risk%20in%20the%20U.S.%20Financial%20System%20for%20posting.pdf by a U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission advisory panel convened last year by Rostin Behnam, one of two Democrats on the five-member CFTC. "The physical impacts of climate change are already affecting the United States ...

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 03:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 03:45 IST
Climate change poses systemic risk, CFTC advisory panel says

Climate change poses a "slow motion" systemic threat to the stability of the U.S. financial system and requires urgent action from financial regulators, including the Federal Reserve and the Securities Exchange Commission. That is one of the findings of a landmark report https://www.cftc.gov/sites/default/files/2020-09/9-9-20%20Report%20of%20the%20Subcommittee%20on%20Climate-Related%20Market%20Risk%20-%20Managing%20Climate%20Risk%20in%20the%20U.S.%20Financial%20System%20for%20posting.pdf by a U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission advisory panel convened last year by Rostin Behnam, one of two Democrats on the five-member CFTC.

"The physical impacts of climate change are already affecting the United States ... the transition to net-zero emissions may also impact many segments of the economy," the 196-page report says. "Both physical and transition risks could give rise to systemic and sub-systemic financial shocks, potentially causing unprecedented disruption in the proper functioning of financial markets and institutions," it warns.

All the group's 35 members, including representatives of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the Dairy Farmers of America, and The Nature Conservancy among others, approved the report. Some members, and indeed the regulatory body itself, appeared less than fully supportive, however. The report's views "do not necessarily reflect in every instance the views of the ConocoPhillips Company," the oil producer's risk and regulatory affairs manager Daniel Paul said in a letter published on the CFTC website, along with several member attestations with similar sentiments.

A disclaimer included in the report, published on Wednesday, says its views "do not necessarily" reflect those of the CFTC or the federal government. The report's release comes less than two months ahead of the election pitting Republican President Donald Trump, who says climate change is a hoax, against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, who calls climate change an "existential threat."

It also comes as the far-reaching effects on health and the economy of the COVID-19 pandemic have "taught us something," said Mindy Lubber, chief executive of environmental investor group Ceres and a panel member. "It tells you what systemic risk is," she said.

A shift in perception of the risks from frequent wildfires and intense hurricanes could bring a sudden drop in asset prices that cascades through a community and spills more broadly into markets, the report says. Because the coronavirus crisis has depleted household wealth, government budgets and business balance sheets, the economy is more vulnerable than before, it adds, "increasing the probability of an overall shock with systemic implications."

The report's first recommendation is to "establish a price on carbon" that is hefty enough to push businesses and markets to cut use of carbon dioxide-producing fuels such as oil and gas. Taxing carbon would require action by Congress. Dozens of other recommendations in the report amount to a call for a sweeping rewrite of financial market rules and norms that could go forward without any new laws.

Among the proposals: requiring banks to address climate-related financial risks and listed companies to disclose emissions, and to stress test community banks for their resilience to climate change. Regulators in Europe have worked for years on efforts to calibrate and mitigate climate risks to financial markets.

Regulators in the United States, where politicians regularly cast doubt on the fact that burning fossil fuels is affecting the earth's climate, have lagged far behind on such work. In recommendations aimed specifically at the Fed, the report urges financial authorities to integrate climate risk "into their balance sheet management and asset purchases, particularly relating to corporate and municipal debt," and to join other global central banks in the so-called Network for Greening the Financial System.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

Android 11 highlights: Manage conversations, bubbles, device controls and more

Kenya: President Uhuru nominates Ann Nderitu for Registrar of Political Parties job

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rockets' Covington passes concussion protocol

Houston Rockets forward Robert Covington passed a concussion test on Wednesday and is expected to play in Thursdays Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers. The club lists Covington as questionable on its injury report.Covington was injured o...

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing to face independent ethics probe over lunar lander bid -document

Boeing Co is submitting to an independent review of its compliance and ethics practices, according to an agreement struck with NASA and the U.S. Air Force and seen by Reuters, part of widening fallout from its behavior in bidding to supply ...

Tennis-Clinical Medvedev beats childhood friend to reach U.S. Open semis

Daniil Medvedev continued his march towards a first Grand Slam title on Wednesday, powering into the U.S. Open semi-finals with a clinical 7-66 6-3 7-65 victory over childhood friend Andrey Rublev.The first Russian duo in the quarter-finals...

Eagles kick off against revamped, new-look Washington

The Philadelphia Eagles begin their quest for a fourth consecutive playoff berth when they open the regular season on the road against the revamped Washington Football Team on Sunday. The injury-depleted Eagles won their final four games la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020