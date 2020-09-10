Left Menu
Innominds Partners with Haptik for Powering Digital Next Initiatives Using Conversational AI solutions

Partnership aims to enable a remote-first and contactless-business ecosystem Hyderabad & Mumbai, India – Business Wire India Innominds, a Silicon Valley-based specialist provider of AI-led digital transformation and software product engineering services for global enterprises and software product companies, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Haptik one of the largest conversational AI platforms in the world which operates in the US, UK and the APAC regions.

Innominds Partners with Haptik for Powering Digital Next Initiatives Using Conversational AI solutions

Partnership aims to enable a remote-first and contactless-business ecosystem Hyderabad & Mumbai, India – Business Wire India Innominds, a Silicon Valley-based specialist provider of AI-led digital transformation and software product engineering services for global enterprises and software product companies, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Haptik one of the largest conversational AI platforms in the world which operates in the US, UK and the APAC regions. Haptik is part of the $65 billion internet conglomerate, Jio Platforms Ltd. The partnership brings together these two AI engineering companies to help businesses scale up conversational AI adoption to enhance customer experiences and build the foundation for a future of contactless systems and seamless self-service transactions and processes. Gartner research predicts that by 2025, customer service organizations that embed AI in their multichannel customer engagement platforms will elevate operational efficiency by 25%.

The partnership comes at a time when both the companies are together looking at a massive market with exponential growth potential as global businesses increasingly create remote-first strategies leveraging conversational AI, intelligent automation, virtual assistants and contactless solutions. For example, overwhelmed customer support teams are being augmented with conversational AI-powered virtual assistants to manage millions of queries a day. Even companies in regulated industries like banks, insurance and healthcare are leveraging conversational AI solutions and analytics to automate loan approval processes, claims management, and policy-related requests, patient interfacing and work force automation.

“We are excited to have Haptik as our partner. Our mission to engineer a digital future gets strengthened with this partnership. We will be in a position to enable enterprises to adopt conversational AI on a larger scale to not only ride out the pandemic situation but also prepare for the future of AI-augmented human intelligence,” says Sairam Vedam, Chief Marketing Officer, Innominds. “We chose the award-winning Haptik platform for its superior technology, an enterprise-grade architecture, the ability to scale to millions of conversations and yet offer a simple and secure solution for customers across industries. As companies race to embrace fully contact-less solutions—an important pillar of our remote first suite solutions—this partnership is a force multiplier for Innominds’ opportunity to extend AI-engineering services and offerings to all our global customers,” he added. “We strongly believe that with this partnership, we can together aim to take our platform deeper into global enterprises and independent software product companies across North America and globally that are looking to adopt and leverage conversational AI solutions for increased operational efficiency and to deliver superior customer experience. We like the fact that Innominds powers the Digital Next initiatives of global companies and is rolling out a series of Remote-first solutions enabling a truly contactless ecosystem via conversational AI as a strategic enabler,” says Aakrit Vaish, CEO, Haptik.

About Haptik Haptik powers conversational assistants for large brands and enterprises to transform customer experience. The platform has enabled over 100 virtual assistants, reaching close to 100 million devices and processing over 3 billion chat and voice driven interactions. Haptik is backed by Reliance Industries, a $100B+ conglomerate, through a strategic investment of $100M. About Innominds Innominds is an AI-first, platform-led digital transformation and full-cycle software product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the digital next initiatives of global enterprises and software product companies with an integrated expertise in devices and embedded engineering, software apps and product engineering, cloud, analytics, DevOps, data, security and quality engineering.

