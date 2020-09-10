Left Menu
Nomura appoints Ravi Raju as Head of International Wealth Management

In this newly created role, Raju will be responsible for expanding Nomura’s wealth management business in Asia ex-Japan as the firm taps into the growing ranks of wealthy individuals in the region, the firm said. Based in Singapore, he will work closely with the firm’s global markets and investment banking businesses to develop best-in-class product offerings and drive a unified solutions-led coverage effort, especially for entrepreneurs, family offices and external asset managers.

Nomura, Asia’s global investment bank, on Thursday said it has appointed Indian-origin Ravi Raju as Head of International Wealth Management. In this newly created role, Raju will be responsible for expanding Nomura’s wealth management business in Asia ex-Japan as the firm taps into the growing ranks of wealthy individuals in the region, the firm said.

Based in Singapore, he will work closely with the firm’s global markets and investment banking businesses to develop best-in-class product offerings and drive a unified solutions-led coverage effort, especially for entrepreneurs, family offices and external asset managers. From April 2020, Nomura’s wealth management business in Asia ex-Japan has been aligned under the firm’s wholesale division.

“Under this new structure, global markets, investment banking and wealth management in Asia ex-Japan are combining their collective strengths to offer world-class investment products and solutions to clients,” Steve Ashley, Nomura’s Head of Wholesale, said in a release on Thursday. Raju will report to Rig Karkhanis, Deputy Head of Global Markets and Head of Global Markets, Asia ex-Japan, with an additional reporting line into Ashley.

“Ravi joining us will be transformational. His decades of experience across global platforms integrating the best of markets and investment banking for high-net-worth clients will be invaluable as he builds the business for us in Asia and extends that expertise to other global wealth management centers subsequently,” said Karkhanis. Raju has nearly three decades of experience in financial markets. Until recently, he was Head of Ultra High Net Worth and Global Family Office in Asia Pacific at UBS. Prior to that, he was with Deutsche Bank for ten years based in Singapore and Hong Kong as Head of Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, leading its growth into a top private bank in the region. Raju started his career with Citibank where he held several senior roles in Asia Pacific and the Middle East. “I am excited to be joining Nomura when Wealth Management in Asia has been identified by the firm as a growth priority, and to offer high-net-worth clients the same level of solutions at par with institutional clients whom Nomura has served well for decades,” said Raju, a naturalized Singaporean. Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries.

