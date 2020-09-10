Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's working women feeling increased stress due to COVID-19: LinkedIn

Nearly 47 per cent of Indian women are experiencing more stress or anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the 10th edition of the LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index released on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:54 IST
India's working women feeling increased stress due to COVID-19: LinkedIn
About 42 pc of women are unable to focus on work with children at home.. Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 47 per cent of Indian women are experiencing more stress or anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the 10th edition of the LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index released on Thursday. For men, this number stood at 38 per cent, pointing towards a disproportionate impact on women in these testing times. The survey also underscores the challenges of childcare during the pandemic.

Based on the survey responses of 2,254 professionals in India, findings from the weeks of July 27 to August 23 show the pandemic's impact on India's working mothers and working women, and the cautious optimism of freelancers towards personal finances and career prospects. Remote working has laid out a tougher road for India's working mothers as the survey shows that around one in three (31 per cent) working mothers are currently providing childcare full-time as compared to nearly one in five (17 per cent) working fathers.

Worryingly, more than two in five (44 per cent) working moms are working outside their business hours to provide childcare, nearly twice as many men (25 per cent). Data also suggests that working mothers are more likely to bear the brunt of distractions from childcare while men seek support from friends and family.

The survey shows that only one in five (20 per cent) working mothers rely on a family member or friend to take care of their children when compared to 32 per cent men. Findings show that more than 46 per cent working mothers report working till late to make up for work, and 42 per cent are unable to focus on work with their children at home.

Besides, as more companies explore the merits of having an alternative workforce in the present times, freelancers in India reported cautious optimism towards personal finances and career prospects with an overall individual confidence score of plus 46. Findings show that about one in four freelancers anticipate an increase in their earned income (25 per cent) and personal savings (27 per cent) while close to one in three (31 per cent) expect their number of investments to increase in the next six months.

The LinkedIn index shows that India's overall confidence is growing steadily with a composite score of plus 57 (up from plus 53 in the fortnight of July 13 to 26). (ANI)

Also Read: How India's Silicon Valley saw its COVID-19 success come undone

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EU, UK in urgent meeting on lawbreaking British Brexit plan

A senior European Union official headed to London Thursday for an emergency meeting with UK officials over Britains plan to break part of the Brexit divorce agreement. Britains decision to break international law by overwriting part of the ...

TheOlta.com - The Ultimate Marketplace for travel

Now, the true essence of destinations can be known directly from offline travel guides partners BANGALORE, India, Sept. 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- Travel enthusiasts can rejoice as the ultimate travel search engine and market place for everyt...

Rare orchid found for first time in western Himalayas

Liparis Pygmaea, a rare variety of orchid, has been found for the first time in the western Himalayan region in Uttarakhand. The flower was spotted by a team of the research wing of the Uttarakhand forest department at an altitude of 3,800 ...

EU must consider "severe" sanctions on Turkey, Greece says

European Union leaders should impose severe economic sanctions on Turkey for a limited time if Ankara does not remove its military vessels and gas drilling ships from waters off Cyprus, Greeces deputy foreign minister said on Thursday.The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020