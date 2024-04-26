Jaipur airport on high alert after hoax bomb threat
An email claiming that a bomb had been planted at the entrance of the Jaipur airport sent security personnel into a tizzy on Friday.
After a thorough checking, it was found that the threat was a hoax, police said.
DCP Jaipur (East) Kavendra Singh Sagar said the email sent to the Jaipur airport stated that a bomb had been planted at its entrance gate.
The airport authorities immediately informed police. The airport was thoroughly checked by bomb disposal squad, dog squad and anti-sabotage squad. However, nothing suspicious was found during the checking, he said.
Efforts are being made to identify the sender of the email, Sagar said.
