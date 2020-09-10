Aerolam invests Rs 100 cr to set up manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad

Insulation product maker Aerolam on Thursday said the company has invested Rs 100 crore to set up a manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad

It said the firm is manufacturing innovative and advanced products, Bubble Guard and CPP (Cast Polypropylene film), at this unit. While the Bubble Guard is used in various sectors, including packaging, construction, automobile and printing, CPP has its applications in food and pharmaceutical packaging

"The Bubble Guard can help companies reduce the transportation packaging cost by almost 60-70 per cent across industries. We are confident that our innovative approach will change the way the products are being transported," Aerolam MD Brijesh Patel said in a statement.