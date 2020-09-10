Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aerolam invests Rs 100 cr to set up manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad

Insulation product maker Aerolam on Thursday said the company has invested Rs 100 crore to set up a manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad It said the firm is manufacturing innovative and advanced products, Bubble Guard and CPP (Cast Polypropylene film), at this unit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:22 IST
Aerolam invests Rs 100 cr to set up manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad

Insulation product maker Aerolam on Thursday said the company has invested Rs 100 crore to set up a manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad

It said the firm is manufacturing innovative and advanced products, Bubble Guard and CPP (Cast Polypropylene film), at this unit.  While the Bubble Guard is used in various sectors, including packaging, construction, automobile and printing, CPP has its applications in food and pharmaceutical packaging

"The Bubble Guard can help companies reduce the transportation packaging cost by almost 60-70 per cent across industries. We are confident that our innovative approach will change the way the products are being transported," Aerolam MD Brijesh Patel said in a statement.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SAROD-Ports launched virtually to sort out dispute in Maritime sector

Union Minister of State for Shipping IC Mansukh Mandaviya launched SAROD-Ports Society for Affordable Redressal of Disputes - Ports through a virtual ceremony today in New Delhi to sort out a dispute in the Maritime Sector. Speaking to ANI,...

India's fuel demand dips most since April

Indias fuel demand in August posted its biggest decline since April as local lockdowns put brakes on economic activity and transportation, official data showed on Thursday. Petroleum product sales fell to 14.39 million tonnes in August, dow...

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL63 2NDLD RAFALE Five Rafale jets formally inducted into IAF in boost to Indias air power Ambala Five French-made multirole Rafale fighter jets were inducted into the In...

As top teams rest, Spanish soccer season kicks off

Despite offseason fireworks around Lionel Messis future, the Spanish soccer leagues new season features a low-profile opening weekend as top teams are still resting from their recent European competitions. When all clubs do return, Barcelon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020