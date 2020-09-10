Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crisil projects 9 pc GDP contraction in FY21;says govt not providing adequate direct fiscal support

The Indian economy will contract by 9 per cent in 2020-21 as the coronavirus infections are yet to peak and the government is not providing adequate direct fiscal support, ratings agency Crisil said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:28 IST
Crisil projects 9 pc GDP contraction in FY21;says govt not providing adequate direct fiscal support

The Indian economy will contract by 9 per cent in 2020-21 as the coronavirus infections are yet to peak and the government is not providing adequate direct fiscal support, ratings agency Crisil said on Thursday. In May, Crisil had estimated the economy to contract by 5 per cent. The latest projection comes days after official data for the June quarter showed a contraction of 23.9 per cent in the economy.

Crisil said the 9 per cent contraction will be the highest since the 1950s. The government had announced a Rs 20 lakh crore relief package but the actual new spending was less than 2 per cent of GDP.

“With the pandemic's peak not yet in sight and the government not providing adequate direct fiscal support, the downside risks to our earlier forecast have materialised,” the agency said. “A stretched fiscal position has constrained the government from spending more to support the economy. Till date, the policy push to growth remains muted, except in pockets. Our May forecast had assumed additional direct fiscal support of 1 per cent of GDP, which has not come through,” the agency said.

It added that if the pandemic were to peak out in September-October, GDP growth could move into mild positive territory towards the end of this fiscal. India has overtaken Brazil as the second worst hit country with over 42 lakh coronavirus cases.

Even as many analysts have been pitching for a sharp rebound or a v-shaped recovery, Crisil said the pandemic will leave a “permanent scar”. “We expect a permanent loss of 13 per cent of real GDP over the medium term,” it said, pegging its value in nominal terms at Rs 30 lakh crore and added that this is much higher than a 3 per cent permanent hit to GDP in Asia-Pacific economies estimated by its parent S&P.

A “catch-up” with the pre-pandemic trend value of real GDP would require average real GDP growth to surge to 13 per cent annually for the next three fiscals, which is a feat never accomplished by India before, it said. It pegged the September quarter GDP to contract by 12 per cent, attributing the same to higher economic activity seen in many indicators.

Its peer Icra on Thursday said it expects the second quarter GDP contraction to come at between 11-13 per cent and maintained its 9.5 per cent contraction for 2020-21. Crisil said agriculture will grow by 2.5 per cent in the current fiscal year and made it clear that the sector does not have the heft to offset the sharp contraction in other sectors of the economy which account for 85 per cent of the GDP.

Consumption, the mainstay of growth for the last few years, will “sink” this year despite the help it will get from the rural areas, Crisil said, adding an investment recovery looks “distant” at present. It said the high inflation is also constraining the ability of the monetary policy to react to the growing concerns on growth.

GDP growth will come at 10 per cent in 2021-22 on a lower base, but the agency said the medium term prospects for the economy are likely to trend down. “The truth with reforms is that you bite the bullet first and reap the benefits later. The government needs to take more steps to address the current pain in the economy. It should stretch itself fiscally to support vulnerable households and small business that have been hit hard by the pandemic,” the agency said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SAROD-Ports launched virtually to sort out dispute in Maritime sector

Union Minister of State for Shipping IC Mansukh Mandaviya launched SAROD-Ports Society for Affordable Redressal of Disputes - Ports through a virtual ceremony today in New Delhi to sort out a dispute in the Maritime Sector. Speaking to ANI,...

India's fuel demand dips most since April

Indias fuel demand in August posted its biggest decline since April as local lockdowns put brakes on economic activity and transportation, official data showed on Thursday. Petroleum product sales fell to 14.39 million tonnes in August, dow...

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL63 2NDLD RAFALE Five Rafale jets formally inducted into IAF in boost to Indias air power Ambala Five French-made multirole Rafale fighter jets were inducted into the In...

As top teams rest, Spanish soccer season kicks off

Despite offseason fireworks around Lionel Messis future, the Spanish soccer leagues new season features a low-profile opening weekend as top teams are still resting from their recent European competitions. When all clubs do return, Barcelon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020