Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cash conservation, adequate liquidity to help Hindalco deliver sustained performance : Birla

In his address to shareholders at 61st Annual General Meeting of Hindalco Industries, Birla said in the ongoing COVID-19 environment, the company's first and foremost priority was to protect the health and safety of workforce. "Cash conservation and maintaining adequate liquidity will help us deliver sustained performance," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:45 IST
Cash conservation, adequate liquidity to help Hindalco deliver sustained performance : Birla

Hindalco Industries Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Thursday said cash conservation and maintaining adequate liquidity will help the company deliver sustained performance despite the current tough environment on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his address to shareholders at 61st Annual General Meeting of Hindalco Industries, Birla said in the ongoing COVID-19 environment, the company's first and foremost priority was to protect the health and safety of workforce.

"Cash conservation and maintaining adequate liquidity will help us deliver sustained performance," he said. All the plants, including mines, of the company were operating in line with the government guidelines as regards safe operations.

"All our aluminium upstream plants continue to operate at near full capacity with all logistics infrastructure coming back on track," he said. All aluminium downstream plants were operating at partial capacity to meet market conditions, Birla said.

The export demand remains stable and continues to offset the current subdued domestic market conditions. "The copper facilities are also ramping up to their optimal levels. At Novelis, all plants are operational, and many are now running at their full capacity. All the automotive customers in North America and China are now pulling at nearly pre-COVID-19 levels,"he said.

On a broader level, the company's strategy of improving business sustainability by reducing the exposure to London Metal Exchange (LME) price fluctuations and increasing the share of downstream value-added products across businesses was playing out well, he said. "Company will continue to strengthen the balance sheet through growth strategies and generating positive free cash flows. What continues to hurt the domestic aluminium and copper industry is low cost imports," he said.

In response, the company is maintaining a relentless focus on better efficiencies and cost competitiveness. The pandemic, Birla said, has been instrumental in redefining the tenets of business sustainability.

"It’s clear that companies need to look beyond survival and short term goals, to stay true to a core purpose, to deliver societal benefits, and to ensure a future that is designed around the needs of all stakeholders," he said. He further said despite the slump in June quarter GDP, the activity levels are gradually normalising.

"I remain confident that India’s long-term growth potential remains intact despite the COVID-19 setback," he said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Citigroup taps Jane Fraser to succeed Corbat; first woman to head a Wall Street bank

Citigroup Inc on Thursday named consumer banking head Jane Fraser to succeed Michael Corbat next year as the banks chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank. Globally, female leaders are still a ra...

Steep contraction of GDP raises the risk of reaching Budget forecast

The steep contraction of South Africas Quarter 2 Gross Domestic Product to record levels of 16.4 annualised to 51.2 as a result of COVID-19, raises the risk of reaching the Supplementary Budget forecast of -7.2 growth in 2020. This, the go...

Foreign Ministers of India, Russia discuss cooperation in nuclear, space sectors, agree to work closely in UNSC

The Foreign Ministers of Russia and India held discussions on cooperation in nuclear and space sectors and agreed to work closely in UNSC during Indias forthcoming tenure as non-permanent member, Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Th...

Shahid, Mira stun in latest monochrome picture

Actor Shahid Kapoors wife Mira Kapoor on Thursday treated fans with a stunning monochrome picture of herself and her actor husband. She took to Instagram to share the picture which she termed as Yin Yang as it features the couple in white ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020