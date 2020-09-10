Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee firms up 9 paise on fund inflows, crude oil boost

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell over 1 per cent to USD 40.38 per barrel. "The Indian rupee appreciated marginally against the US dollar on Thursday supported by investment flows into the domestic equity markets and slightly weak US dollar," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:06 IST
Rupee firms up 9 paise on fund inflows, crude oil boost

The rupee on Thursday advanced by 9 paise to end at 73.46 to the US dollar as robust foreign fund inflows and easing of crude oil prices lifted forex market sentiment. Starting off the session on a positive note, the domestic currency touched the day’s high at 73.16 against the greenback. After paring significant gains, the rupee finally settled at 73.46, up 9 paise.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.55 against the US dollar. Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 838.37 crore on a net basis on Thursday, exchange data showed.

According to forex traders, softening crude oil and weaker American currency also helped rupee trade higher. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.21 per cent to 93.05.

US dollar index was trading marginally weak in Asian trade ahead of the ECB meet and lent support to the domestic currency, traders said. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell over 1 per cent to USD 40.38 per barrel.

"The Indian rupee appreciated marginally against the US dollar on Thursday supported by investment flows into the domestic equity markets and slightly weak US dollar," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities. "Continuation of the dovish stance taken by the ECB in June will be supportive to the non-dollar currencies," Iyer said.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex zoomed 646 points or 1.69 per cent to end at 38,840.32; while the NSE Nifty surged 171 points or 1.52 per cent to close at 11,449.25..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Noida: 2 home guards arrested for donning police uniform, extorting money from people

Two Uttar Pradesh home guards, accused of illegally wearing police uniform and extorting money from people, have been arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Thursday. A complaint was received at the Beta 2 police station in Great...

Citigroup taps Jane Fraser to succeed Corbat; first woman to head a Wall Street bank

Citigroup Inc on Thursday named consumer banking head Jane Fraser to succeed Michael Corbat next year as the banks chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank. Globally, female leaders are still a ra...

Steep contraction of GDP raises the risk of reaching Budget forecast

The steep contraction of South Africas Quarter 2 Gross Domestic Product to record levels of 16.4 annualised to 51.2 as a result of COVID-19, raises the risk of reaching the Supplementary Budget forecast of -7.2 growth in 2020. This, the go...

Foreign Ministers of India, Russia discuss cooperation in nuclear, space sectors, agree to work closely in UNSC

The Foreign Ministers of Russia and India held discussions on cooperation in nuclear and space sectors and agreed to work closely in UNSC during Indias forthcoming tenure as non-permanent member, Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020