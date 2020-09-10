Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata Metro to resume ops on Sep 14, no services on Sundays

Speaking to reporters, Joshi said Metro Railway will run 110 services on the Noapara-Kavi Subhash line every day, except Sundays when operations will remain shut for sanitisation of rakes and stations. "Between Noapara and Kavi Subhash, 55 trains will run in each direction starting from 8 am.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:28 IST
Kolkata Metro to resume ops on Sep 14, no services on Sundays

Metro Railway services in Kolkata will resume on September 14 after remaining suspended for more than five months, its General Manager Manoj Joshi announced on Thursday. Speaking to reporters, Joshi said Metro Railway will run 110 services on the Noapara-Kavi Subhash line every day, except Sundays when operations will remain shut for sanitisation of rakes and stations.

"Between Noapara and Kavi Subhash, 55 trains will run in each direction starting from 8 am. The last train will leave the terminal stations on both ends at 7 pm," he said. Operations will also recommence on the East-West line from September 14 between Sector V and Salt Lake Stadium stations with 36 services in each direction.

The first train will leave at 8 am and the last train of the day will depart the terminal stations at both ends at 7.40 pm. The services will be available between Monday and Saturday, he said. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal urged passengers to follow the dos and don'ts to ensure safe travel.

"Kolkata Metro back on track: To ensure safe Metro travel, follow all the Dos and Don'ts. This is for your own safety," Goyal tweeted, asking people to travel responsibly and sensibly. Joshi said that trains will run on the Noapara-Kavi Subhash line at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours and will have stoppages of 30 seconds at each station instead of the previous 20 seconds, in order to avoid the rush for boarding or deboarding.

Metro services on both the lines have remained suspended since March 23 when the nationwide lockdown was announced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bookings for e-passes will commence from Sunday and a passenger can book both onward and return journeys, Joshi said.

The e-passes can be booked from the 'Pathadisha' mobile app. Entry to the metro stations will only be allowed on showing the e-passes. Only smart cards will be allowed for travelling on the metro, an official said.

The Metro Railway has decided to allow a maximum 400 passengers at a time in its trains to avoid crowding and to maintain COVID-related norms. Asked about the possible revenue loss owing to the reduced number of passengers and also services, Joshi said that the safety of the people is of foremost importance.

He said that in case of requirement, the Metro authorities will request the Railway Ministry for requisite funds. The Metro authorities have announced special services for NEET examinees and their guardians on September 13 between 10 am and 7 pm at intervals of 15 minutes.

The Metro Railway has issued a set of dos and don'ts for passengers. The passengers will have to wear masks covering face and nose, and will have to sanitise their hands from sanitiser dispensers placed at each platform before boarding a train, according to a Metro official.

Passengers will have to get their body temperature checked through thermal screening at the time of entry to a metro station and will have to use specified gates for entry and exit, the official said. The Metro authorities said that passengers having fever, cough or cold should not undertake a journey in its trains.

It said that elders and children should also not travel on the metro..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet briefed on progress on transformation of SA heritage landscape

Cabinet has been briefed on the progress made by the consultative task team on the transformation of the countrys heritage landscape.The team, led by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, was to reflect on the current heritage landscap...

Noida: 2 home guards arrested for donning police uniform, extorting money from people

Two Uttar Pradesh home guards, accused of illegally wearing police uniform and extorting money from people, have been arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Thursday. A complaint was received at the Beta 2 police station in Great...

Citigroup taps Jane Fraser to succeed Corbat; first woman to head a Wall Street bank

Citigroup Inc on Thursday named consumer banking head Jane Fraser to succeed Michael Corbat next year as the banks chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank. Globally, female leaders are still a ra...

Steep contraction of GDP raises the risk of reaching Budget forecast

The steep contraction of South Africas Quarter 2 Gross Domestic Product to record levels of 16.4 annualised to 51.2 as a result of COVID-19, raises the risk of reaching the Supplementary Budget forecast of -7.2 growth in 2020. This, the go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020