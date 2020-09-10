Left Menu
Noida: Aqua Line to resume full-fledged operations from Saturday

Metro trains will be available at an interval of 15 minutes on Saturday and Sunday throughout the day, it added. Only one entry or exit gate will be opened at Metro stations of Sector 81,83, 101, 137, 142, 143, 144, 145, 156, 147, 148, Alpha-1, Delta-1 and GNIDA office,the corporation said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:44 IST
The Aqua Line connecting Noida and Greater Noida will begin its full-fledged operations from Saturday with trains after every seventh minute during peak hours. The Metro service between the twin cities had resumed its operations on Monday with curtailed timings after a gap of over five months due to the coronavirus outbreak. “The Aqua Line is all set to resume full-fledged operations from September 12. This means that the NMRC will run as per the time-table and schedule that was being followed for the Aqua Line before the lockdown,” Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Thursday. The trains will operate from 6 am till 10 pm from Monday to Saturday. The services on Sunday will begin from 8 am till 10 pm, it said. The trains will run at an interval of 7.5 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and 10 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday, it stated. Metro trains will be available at an interval of 15 minutes on Saturday and Sunday throughout the day, it added.

Only one entry or exit gate will be opened at Metro stations of Sector 81,83, 101, 137, 142, 143, 144, 145, 156, 147, 148, Alpha-1, Delta-1 and GNIDA office,the corporation said. Where both entry and exit gates will be kept open are Sector 50, 51, 76, Knowledge Park-II, Pari Chowk and Depot stations. Metro stations falling in containment zones will remain closed and trains will not stop there, the NMRC said. “This information will be communicated to the public through public notices, announcements, on the NMRC website and mobile app,” it added. The services on the Aqua Line had resumed after over five months of the coronavirus lockdown from September 7. The Metro services are currently being run in two shifts -- from 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 9 pm -- at an interval of every 15 minutes.

