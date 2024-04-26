JK Cement Expands Production Capacity with State-of-the-Art Production Line at Panna Plant

JK Cement, one of India's leading manufacturers of grey cement and a prominent white cement producer globally, proudly announces the inauguration of a new production line at its Panna Plant. This development marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy and reaffirms its commitment to meeting the growing demand for cement while setting its position as a key industry player. The new production line at the Panna Plant effectively doubles its clinker production capacity to 6.6 million metric tons per annum (MTPA), up from the previous 3.3 MTPA. This expansion positions JK Cement to cater efficiently to the increasing demand for cement across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Central India. Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd., said, ''JK Cement is built on a foundation of growth and expansion. Our new Panna Plant production line is a key pillar in our comprehensive business expansion plan, propelling us towards our vision of becoming a leading player in the cement industry. This strategic expansion allows us to meet the rising demand for high-quality cement, ultimately enhancing our ability to serve our customers. We remain committed to delivering value to all stakeholders and contributing to the nation's development." Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, Deputy Managing Director and CEO, JK Cement Ltd., commented, ''The launch of our new production line underscores JK Cement's unwavering commitment to achieving long-term growth and operational excellence. This expansion empowers us to optimize production processes, unlock our full potential, and position ourselves for the future of the cement industry.'' The new production line integrates advanced automation systems for precise control and monitoring, minimising human intervention and enhancing efficiency. State-of-the-art machinery and equipment ensure optimal performance, reliability, consistent output quality, and energy efficiency, reflecting JK Cement's commitment to sustainability. The plant incorporates energy-saving technologies, optimised kiln systems, and waste heat recovery systems to reduce energy consumption and lower the carbon footprint. Stringent quality control measures in the plant guarantee that cement products meet the highest industry standards. Additionally, the Panna Plant expansion project generates employment opportunities, contributing to socio-economic growth in the region. JK Cement actively engages with the local community through educational, healthcare, and social initiatives, strengthening its bond with stakeholders. With a significant investment of Rs. 2850 Cr, the Panna Plant expansion project reflects JK Cement's vision for sustainable growth, environmental protection, and contribution to economic and social development in the region. About JK Cement Ltd.

JK Cement Ltd. is one of India's leading manufacturers of Grey Cement and one of the leading White Cement manufacturers in the World. Over five decades, the Company has partnered with India's multi-sectoral infrastructure needs on the strength of its product excellence, customer orientation and technology leadership. JKCement's operations commenced with commercial production at its flagship grey cement unit at Nimbahera, Rajasthan in May 1975. The Company has an installed capacity of 22.2 MTPA of Grey Cement, making it one of the top cement manufacturers in the Country. The Grey Cement business has a strong Pan-India presence across 15 states with an enhanced reach in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. With a total White Cement Capacity of 1.48 MTPA and Wall Putty capacity of 1.33 MTPA, JK White Cement is sold across 36 countries around the globe and the Company has a strong international presence with two subsidiaries, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd. For more information, please visit JK Cement: www.jkcement.com.

