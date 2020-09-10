Left Menu
Top advertisers return to TV channels; ad volume higher: BARC CEO Lulla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With the gradual reopening of the economy post lockdown, advertisers from FMCG, e-commerce, automobiles and online education sectors are back on TV channels, recording higher ad volumes, said Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Sunil Lulla. The advertisement volumes, which had fallen sharply during the lockdown, are up again as the companies have returned after the unlock process started and supply lines were restored, he said. Now, more advertisers and brands are returning to television and several leading advertisers as HUL has surpassed the pre-COVID-19 inventory levels, Lulla added. "As I speak, the ad volume of last week is higher than the ad volume in same period of 2019. Ad volumes are back but the pricing may not be up in the same ratio," he said.

In January, the advertiser count was 3,244, which had gone down to 2,031 during the lockdown and has now recovered to 2,674 in August. Over the brand count, he said it was 4,933 in January and had declined to 3,043 in April during lockdown. It has now gone up to 4,100 in the 28 days of August, said Lulla, who was virtually addressing a session in 'Future of Video India' event. "The gap is closing very fast," he said adding that it is a "good news" for the industry.

Besides, ads related to COVID-19 information had grown exponentially during peak lockdown months as several brands were engaged in social messaging. "During the peak COVID-19 period, when the nation was under total lockdown, many brands took upon themselves to have social messaging around and 22 per cent of the ads were around COVID-19 in April and (at) this point of time 6 per cent of the ads are for COVID-19," he added.

The inventory of top 10 advertisers including leading FMCG companies as HUL and RB has increased by 34 per cent in the unlock period compared to pre-COVID-19 levels. Top companies are HUL, RB, Colgate, P&G, ITC, Godrej, Cadbury, Wipro and social media platforms Facebook and Amazon.

While for the next 40 companies, it has been up 57 per cent in unlock period in comparison to the pre COVID-19 times, he said. "Top advertisers as HUL, Reckitt have ramped up focus on advertising and have surpassed pre-COVID-19 inventory levels," he said. According to Lulla, TV viewing has gone up substantially from the pre-COVID times and continues to be higher. "Television continues to be the screen of the Indian household, though there is a growth of OTT and digital consumption. TV continues to have the maximum audience be it time spent or in terms of reach and in terms of advertising," he said. According to him, the news genre saw the largest growth during the initial lockdown weeks while the general entertainment declined as there was no original content production due to the pandemic and movement restrictions.

