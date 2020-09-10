Left Menu
FACTBOX-Wall Street gets its first woman CEO

Wells Fargo and Norwest Corp merged in 1998. Kovacevich had the top job at Norwest, while Paul Hazen was Wells Fargo's CEO Citigroup Inc: Jane Fraser: to become CEO in February 2021 Michael Corbat: 2012-2021 Vikram Pandit: 2007–2012 Win Bischoff (interim): 2007 Charles Prince: 2003–2007 Sandy Weill: 1998–2003 Citigroup was formed in 1998 when Citicorp and Travelers Group merged.

FACTBOX-Wall Street gets its first woman CEO

Citigroup Inc named Jane Fraser to succeed Michael Corbat next year as chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank. The industry is still almost entirely run by men, although a handful of women have broken through to executive ranks in recent years. Here is a history of CEOs at the top six U.S. banks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co: Jamie Dimon: 2006-present

William Harrison: 2000-2005* J.P. Morgan and Chase merged in 2000. Douglas Warner had led J.P. Morgan, while Harrison had been Chase's CEO and took over the combined entity

Bank of America Corp: Brian Moynihan: 2010-present

Ken Lewis: 2001-2009* Hugh McColl: 1998-2001

NationsBank and BankAmerica combined in 1998. McColl was NationsBank's CEO and David Coulter was BankAmerica's CEO Wells Fargo & Co:

Charles Scharf: 2019-present Allen Parker (interim): 2019

Tim Sloan: 2016-2019 John Stumpf: 2007-2016

Richard Kovacevich: 1998-2007 Wells Fargo and Norwest Corp merged in 1998. Kovacevich had the top job at Norwest, while Paul Hazen was Wells Fargo's CEO

Citigroup Inc: Jane Fraser: to become CEO in February 2021

Michael Corbat: 2012-2021 Vikram Pandit: 2007–2012

Win Bischoff (interim): 2007 Charles Prince: 2003–2007

Sandy Weill: 1998–2003 Citigroup was formed in 1998 when Citicorp and Travelers Group merged. John Reed was Citicorp's chairman, while Weill chaired Travelers at that time

Goldman Sachs Group Inc: David Solomon: 2018–present

Lloyd Blankfein: 2006–2018 Hank Paulson: 1999–2006

Paulson became Goldman Sachs CEO after the firm's public offering in 1999 Morgan Stanley:

James Gorman: 2010-present John Mack: 2005-2009*

Philip Purcell: 1997-2005 Morgan Stanley merged with Dean Witter Discover & Co in 1997. Richard Fisher was its chairman then and Purcell headed Dean Witter

*The CEO left the company in December. Source: Companies' websites

