Senior police officer, 2 others killed in road accident

A senior officer of West Bengal Police and two others were killed when their car hit a stranded truck in Hooghly district on Friday. Police said Commanding Officer of 12th Battalion of State Armed Police, Debasree Chatterjee died after her vehicle hit a stranded truck from behind at Dadpur in the early hours of Friday.

Apart from Chatterjee, her bodyguard and driver were brought out from the twisted vehicle and taken to Imambara Hospital, Chinsurah where all three were declared brought dead. The cause of the mishap was being investigated.

Chatterjee was on her way to Kolkata when the mishap occurred, they said..