Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK recovery continues but way to go to recoup virus losses

The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were eased. The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the British economy grew by a monthly rate of 6.6 per cent as many sectors started reopening after months of being idle during the lockdown.

PTI | London | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 13:40 IST
UK recovery continues but way to go to recoup virus losses
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were eased. However, it still has to make up around half the output lost at the peak of the lockdown. The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the British economy grew by a monthly rate of 6.6 per cent as many sectors started reopening after months of being idle during the lockdown. The hospitality sector, which includes, hotels, pubs and restaurants, reopened at the start of July, for example.

Other sectors, such as manufacturing and housebuilding, also continued their recovery, though industrial production and construction remain below their pre-crisis levels. July's increase means that the British economy has now grown for three months in a row in the wake of April's dramatic 20 per cent slide. Overall, the British economy remains 11.7 per cent smaller than it was in February before the full economic impact of the pandemic was felt.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Micro management of COVID-19 in Srinagar reaps benefits for administration

The micro-management of areas with COVID-19 patients has proved beneficial for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir as the number of containment zones has come down to 32 from 93 in the last 10 days even as the administration has pro-act...

Delhi violence: Court asks police officials to maintain diligence in riots cases

By Sushil Batra A special court in Delhi has granted bail to a man accused in the northeast Delhi violence, and asked senior police officials to sensitize the investigation officers about the importance of diligence to be maintained in all ...

Asian Champions League set to restart after 6-month delay

When the decision was made in 2013 to split the Asian Champions League into east and west geographic zones, it was unthinkable that a team from one half of the continent could book a place in the grand final long before some clubs on the ot...

States obligated to implement Centre's procedures on COVID-19, says SC

New Delhi, Sep 11 PTI The Supreme Court Friday said states are obligated to implement the Centres standard operating procedure SOP on various aspects of COVID-19 including transporting a suspected or confirmed case.&#160; The top court, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020