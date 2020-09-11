Left Menu
Gangwar asks G-20 members to work together for remedies in COVID-19 situation

Gangwar was speaking at a virtual meeting of G-20 Labour and Employment Ministers late last evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:24 IST
Gangwar was speaking at a virtual meeting of G-20 Labour and Employment Ministers late last evening.

"The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar has called upon all G-20 members to continue to work together for finding solutions to the common problems resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," a labour ministry statement said. He pointed out that the pandemic has led to a new normal and changed the way things used to function.

Referring to region-specific measures to contain the impact of the pandemic, he said to mitigate the problems of the workers, India encouraged its employers for payment of wages to their workers. Gangwar added that adequate arrangements were made to provide temporary shelters, food and medical facilities to migrant labourers.

In order to facilitate distribution of foodgrains to migrant workers, the Indian Government has launched 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme, Gangwar informed the members. COVID-19 and its impact were also discussed in the meeting.

Gangwar also lauded the efforts of the Saudi Presidency in developing the G-20 Youth Roadmap 2025. The indicators relating to youth which have been identified for the first time at the G-20 Forum will help assess the outcomes on the progress of youth in the labour market.

Gangwar also conveyed India's firm belief that encouraging innovation, entrepreneurship and industry-led skill development are the key drivers of youth development. In India, he said social security coverage in the formal sector is provided through an effective and financially viable contributory system.

For providing social security to workers in informal sector, India has launched a unique Voluntary Pension Scheme wherein the government gives an equal matching contribution, he added. Appreciating that the universally relevant issue of gender equality is again the focus of G-20 this year, he said to encourage women labour force participation in India, women are now allowed to work during the night time in all the establishments including mines with adequate safety and their consent.

"To promote women entrepreneurs, we are providing collateral-free loans to women to start their own business", Gangwar added. PT KKS KKS ANU ANU.

