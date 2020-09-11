Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt lists 23 new bills for Monsoon session

It will also take up discussion and voting on the Excess Demands for Grants for the year 2016-17. According to the document, The Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has also been listed for introduction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:41 IST
Govt lists 23 new bills for Monsoon session

The government has listed 23 new bills, including 11 which seek to replace ordinances, for introduction in Parliament's Monsoon session beginning Monday. One of the ordinances the government plans to pass as a bill during the 18-day-long session relates to providing preventive measures against violence on heathcare personnel.

The ordinance makes acts of violence and harassment against healthcare personnel deployed in combating COVID-19 a non-bailable offence with maximum punishment of seven years imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine. It also protects the healthcare fraternity, including doctors, nurses and ASHA workers.

Another ordinance to be replaced by a bill relates to reduction in the salary of MPs by 30 per cent for a period of one year beginning April 1, 2020. The amount will be utilised in the fight against coronavirus. The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to replace an ordinance issued recently to provide for the creation of an ecosystem where the farmers and traders enjoy the freedom of choice relating to sale and purchase of farmers’ produce which facilitates remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels. The ordinance also promotes an efficient, transparent and barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade and commerce of farmers’ produce outside the physical premises of markets or deemed markets.

Among the bills which the government has listed for introduction is the The Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill, 2020. As per the bill, Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from the existing Urdu and English, will be the official languages in the union territory. it provides for the languages to be used for the official purposes in the union territory.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the lower house will also take up discussion and voting on the First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2020-21. It will also take up discussion and voting on the Excess Demands for Grants for the year 2016-17.

According to the document, The Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has also been listed for introduction. The proposed bill seeks to rationalise government role and increase the members’ participation in the working of the multi-state cooperative societies, to increase public faith in these societies and create a conducive environment for their growth and development. The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to permit non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) other than NBFC Factors (whose principal business is factoring) to undertake factoring business as well. It also seeks to permit Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) entities to act as agents for financiers for filing of registration of charge with the central registry as this will lead to operational efficiency. Another bill listed for introduction is The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The proposed bill aims at complete mechanisation of sewer cleaning and to provide better protection in work, and compensation in case of accidents..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Life in a COVID-hit metro

The screeching brakes of a metro train and the announcements of its arrival came as a throwback for Priyanka Sharma as she eagerly waited at a station to use the service to reach office, the first time in over five months. Three days before...

European Commission to propose more ambitious 2030 climate goal – document

The European Commission will propose that the European Union sets a 2030 target of cutting its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 against 1990 levels, according to an internal document seen by Reuters. Already well on the way to me...

Britain "baffled" by EU view it has not engaged in Brexit talks - source

Britain rejects the suggestion by the European Union that it has not engaged with Brussels on talks over a future relationship, a British source said on Friday.We dont recognise the suggestion that weve not engaged, weve been engaged in tal...

Rlys filed affidavit in SC that slums along Delhi's rail tracks hindering Centre’s clean drive: AAP

The AAP on Friday claimed that the railways filed an affidavit in Supreme Court that 48,000 jhuggis adjacent to rail tracks were hindering the cleanliness process by the Centre, following which the apex court ordered their demolition. Calli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020