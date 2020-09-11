Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over one crore people travelled in city buses till Sep 10: MTC

Over one crore people have traveled in city buses since the Tamil Nadu government resumed the public transport services from September 1, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) said on Friday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:28 IST
Over one crore people travelled in city buses till Sep 10: MTC
Representative Image. Image Credit: Needpix.com

Over one crore people have traveled in city buses since the Tamil Nadu government resumed the public transport services from September 1, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) said on Friday. The Tamil Nadu government had opened up malls and religious places of worship for the public in the Unlock 4 from September 1 onwards.

People resumed their normal activities nearly after five-and-a-half months, following the resumption of public transport. The MTC said revenue of over Rs 10 crore has been collected in the last 10 days by operating more than 2,400 buses daily.

According to a release from the MTC, about 1.01 crore commuters have traveled in its operated buses since September 1. About six lakh people had traveled on day one of service and gradually the numbers increased. Owing to the increase in patronage, the corporation enhanced its services covering the areas catered by the suburban train service which has been temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The MTC has been operating more long-distance bus services from Chengalpet, Guduvanchery, Tambaram, Minjur, Ambattur and Avadi. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of allowing only those passengers wearing masks, disinfecting the buses after every trip besides the bus drivers and conductors using protective gear including masks, gloves and face shields, were strictly adhered to, the release added.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. special envoy hails 'Afghan-owned' peace talks due to start in Doha

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday he hoped talks between the Afghan government and Taliban due to begin on Saturday would lead to an end to the countrys long-running war, but said many challenges re...

Judge hears arguments in George Floyd case, as protesters chant 'Black Lives Matter' outside

All four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd appeared in court on Friday, with the prosecution arguing their trials should be combined and the judge weighing a request to move the cases outside the city. ...

Himachal Pradesh HC issues bailable warrants against several state govt officials

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued bailable warrants against several government officials including the Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Public Health IPH. Warrants were also issued against, Engineer-In-Chief, IPH Department, Sup...

Gujarat sees highest one-day spike of 1,344 coronavirus cases

Gujarat registered its highest single-day spike of 1,344 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said a release by the state health department on Friday evening. It took the case tally in the state to 1,10,971, the release said.16 COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020