Rights issue: Deepak Fertilisers fixes issue price at Rs 133 per share

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Friday said its board has approved an issue price of Rs 133 per share for the company's proposed sale of shares through a rights issue. In May, the board had approved the company's proposal to raise up to Rs 180 crore through a rights issue. In a regulatory filing, the company said the board has approved various terms of the rights issue. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 133 per share carrying a face value of Rs 10 each. The full amount of issue price will be payable on application. September 17 will be the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders who will be eligible to apply in the rights issue. The eligible shareholders will be entitled to apply for three shares for every 20 equity shares held by them as on the record date.