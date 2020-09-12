Nutanix's India biz grows 42% in FY20, sees strong demand across verticals

Cloud software solutions provider Nutanix's India business clocked a 42 percent growth in the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020, driven by strong demand across various verticals, a top company official said. Nutanix Vice President and MD Sales (India and SAARC) Balakrishnan Anantharaman said the company is witnessing strong demand for cloud services in the country from across sectors, including banking, IT-enabled services, and government.

"Our India business grew 42 percent year-over-year in the fiscal ended in July 2020. We have seen 34 percent customer growth and 51 percent growth in partner base in the same time period," Anantharaman said. The company, which follows August to July as its financial year, does not disclose country-specific revenue details. He said Nutanix's global revenue in FY20 was at USD 1.31 billion, up 6 percent year-over-year from USD 1.24 billion in fiscal 2019.

In April, Nutanix had formed a partnership with IT services major Wipro for a joint solution to enable enterprises to efficiently manage their databases and optimizing the time and effort of IT teams. Anantharaman said increasing demand for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud adoption, and database automation is fuelling the company's growth in the country.

He added the pandemic has accelerated the pace of companies that are moving towards digitization, and those that were already digital are looking at more services that can help their operations be more agile and efficient.