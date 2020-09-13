Netanyahu sees direct Israel-Bahrain flights after normalisation deal

Netanyahu sees direct Israel-Bahrain flights after normalisation dealReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-09-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 15:32 IST
A deal establishing relations between Israel and Bahrain will result in direct flights between the countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.
"There will be brisk and direct air traffic between the countries," he said in remarks to the Israeli cabinet, a transcript of which was issued by his office.
