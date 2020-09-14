Left Menu
Spark partners with Tech Futures Lab to help deliver Postgraduate Certificate in Connected Environments

Tech Futures Lab’s Postgraduate Certificate in Connected Environments was created from industry insight that highlights the importance of the intersection between networks, hardware, software and data.

Updated: 14-09-2020 09:26 IST
This partnership will give students first-hand experience in the IoT industry, with access, insight and in-depth knowledge in a bid to increase the adoption of IoT in New Zealand to create career pathways in the space.

We're excited to announce our partnership with Tech Futures Lab to help deliver a brand-new, New Zealand-first Postgraduate Certificate in Connected Environments.

This partnership will give students first-hand experience in the IoT industry, with access, insight and in-depth knowledge in a bid to increase the adoption of IoT in New Zealand to create career pathways in the space.

Frances Valintine, founder of Tech Futures Lab and judge on Spark's 5G Starter Fund panel says "We're excited to partner with Spark to deliver this new course. We've designed it specifically to support the discovery of future technologies and the countless ways connected environments and IoT systems can provide value every day."

Frances adds, "We're so well placed here in Aotearoa to design, develop and create connected environments that truly add value to our businesses and industries. By placing students in the heart of digital transformation driven by IoT and data they can start to realise how this technology can create a more resilient and sustainable country."

The programme was developed in consultation with leading industry experts and will be delivered in a blended learning model of live-online sessions and hands-on practical workshops. Spark's involvement will be key to delivering real-world experience through access to 5G and IoT developers, business leaders and innovators.

Spark IoT Lead, Tony Agar says, "Spark is committed to increasing the use of IoT across businesses in New Zealand and a real practical step in making that happen is ensuring there are easier pathways to specialise in the industry.

"Partnering with Tech Futures Lab to deliver the first Postgraduate qualification in this space means recent graduates, business leaders and entrepreneurs can take the next step to future proof their careers by immersing themselves in technology which will soon be standard to implement in every business. As the world becomes more digitally-driven and industries evolve at pace with technology people also need to upskill and stay up to play with the latest tech.

"This is breaking new ground for us and we are extremely excited and proud about the opportunity co-deliver this course."

The blended learning model also opens up participation in all parts of New Zealand and extends the opportunity for any business, no matter the industry, discovering how they can implement future-ready technology.

Tech Futures Lab is the only tertiary education provider delivering a specialist programme of this kind in New Zealand.

