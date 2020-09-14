ICICI Lombard announces bancassurance tie-up with Yes Bank

ICICI Lombard General Insurance said on Monday it has entered into a bancassurance tie-up with Yes Bank to make insurance more accessible to customers across 28 states and 8 union territories. Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director of ICICI Lombard, said the company's continuous endeavour is to reach out to consumers and businesses for providing them effective risk management solutions.

"Given the progressive and technology-oriented approach of both partners, this collaboration is an ideal synergy between the two brands and value-adding to Yes Bank customers," he said in a statement. Rajan Pental, Global Head for retail banking at Yes Bank, said the bank's technology and branch network strength combined with innovative product offerings from ICICI Lombard will support customers fulfill their non-life insurance needs.

"The tie-up is an important milestone and we remain committed to creating a differentiated customer experience," he said. (ANI)