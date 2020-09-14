Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody's affirms Bharti's Ba1 CFR, revises outlook to stable

Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd's Ba1 corporate family rating and senior unsecured rating as well as the backed senior unsecured notes issued by its subsidiary Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV.

ANI | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:34 IST
Moody's affirms Bharti's Ba1 CFR, revises outlook to stable
The staggered AGR payment plan will help alleviate pressure on the company's cash flow. Image Credit: ANI

Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd's Ba1 corporate family rating and senior unsecured rating as well as the backed senior unsecured notes issued by its subsidiary Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV. At the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to stable from negative.

"The ratings affirmation and change in outlook to stable reflect improving profitability at Bharti's core Indian mobile business because of a moderation in industry competition, an increase in its 4G customer base and a tariff hike from December 2019," said Moody's Senior Vice President Annalisa DiChiara. "The staggered payment resolution related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities is also a positive development," she said.

"Overall, the company's operating flexibility is improving and will benefit from a gradual expansion of profitability which will provide a buffer against any material deterioration in credit measures and support a steady deleveraging." Bharti's Ba1 CFR considers its position as one of the largest telecom service operators globally in terms of subscribers (420 million), its solid market position in India's high-growth mobile market and its large spectrum holdings.

These factors are offset by the company's elevated leverage, and relatively low, although improving, profitability and cash flow. The competition in the Indian mobile segment has moderated over the last nine months as the price war following Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd's entry in September 2016 has subsided.

But the pandemic has resulted in some subscriber contraction (1 to 2 per cent) over the last few months which has amplified the impact of natural attrition of subscribers due to SIM card consolidation in India following the tariff hikes implement in December 2019. However, an increase in the composition of its 4G customers, which comprised nearly 50 per cent of its Indian mobile subscriber base in June, is helping to stabilise profitability.

Moody's expects Bharti's consolidated EBITDA to gradually increase into the Rs 42,500 crore range which will keep its consolidated leverage as measured by debt/EBITDA elevated at around 4x to 4.25x in March 2021. Moody's said about 30 to 35 per cent of the company's reported debt levels are spectrum liabilities which are not exposed to refinancing risks.

On September 1, the Supreme Court announced the verdict on AGR, allowing staggered payments over a 10-year period to telecom operators. Moody's views the resolution positively, crystallising Bharti's AGR dues at Rs 43,900 crore and providing a much-awaited resolution stemming from the court's October 2019 judgment.

The staggered AGR payment plan will help alleviate pressure on the company's cash flow. It also means that some of the proceeds Bharti raised earlier this year to fund the AGR liability can instead be applied to debt reduction. And according to management, this is actually already underway. The outlook is stable and reflects Moody's expectations that Bharti's consolidated leverage will steadily trend towards 3.5x to 4x over the next 6 to 12 months, a level more appropriate for its Ba1 rating. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Police seeks 10-day custody of ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Delhi riots Police seeks 10-day custody of ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act....

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control LoCIn a statement, the Foreign Office said that ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero appears in court on terror charges

Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide, faced 12 charges including terrorism in a Kigali court on Monday in a case shining a spotlight on opposition to President Paul Kagame. Rusesabagina, wh...

Italy's Berlusconi leaves hospital after "dangerous" COVID battle

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left hospital on Monday after overcoming coronavirus, saying he had survived the most dangerous challenge of his life.I said to myself, with satisfaction, You have got away with it again, a sm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020