Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 CPSEs, units in pipeline for strategic sale: FinMin

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh said the government follows a policy of disinvestment through strategic stake sale and minority stake dilution. "Based on the criteria laid down by NITI Aayog, the Government has 'in principle' approved strategic disinvestment in 34 cases since 2016, out of which strategic disinvestment in 8 cases has been completed, 6 CPSEs are under consideration for closure and litigation, and remaining 20 transactions are at various stages," Singh said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:56 IST
20 CPSEs, units in pipeline for strategic sale: FinMin

As many as 20 CPSEs and their units are at various stages of strategic disinvestment, while six are being considered for closure or are under litigation, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said on Monday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh said the government follows a policy of disinvestment through strategic stake sale and minority stake dilution.

"Based on the criteria laid down by NITI Aayog, the Government has 'in principle' approved strategic disinvestment in 34 cases since 2016, out of which strategic disinvestment in 8 cases has been completed, 6 CPSEs are under consideration for closure and litigation, and remaining 20 transactions are at various stages," Singh said. The CPSEs which are under consideration for closure/ under litigation are Hindustan Fluorocarbon Ltd (HFL), Scooters India, Bharat Pumps & Compressors Ltd, Hindustan Prefab, Hindustan Newsprint, and Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The transactions which are in process are Project & Development India Ltd, Engineering Project (India) Ltd, Bridge and Roof Co India Ltd, Units of Cement Corporation of India Ltd (CCI), Central Electronics Ltd, Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd, Nagarnar Steel Plant of NMDC. Also, the strategic sale of Alloy Steel Plant, Durgapur; Salem Steel Plant; Bhadrawati units of SAIL, Pawan Hans, Air India and its five subsidiaries and one JV (joint venture) are under process.

Besides, HLL Life Care Ltd, Indian Medicine & Pharmaceuticals Corporation Ltd, various units of Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), Hindustan Antibiotics, Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (except Numaligarh Refinery Limited), BPCL stake in Numaligarh Refinery Limited to a CPSE strategic buyer, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd are candidates for strategic sale. The CPSEs whose strategic sale has been completed are HPCL, REC, Hospital Services Consultancy, National Project Construction Corporation, Dredging Corporation, THDC India Ltd, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) and Kamarajar Port.

Singh said strategic disinvestment implies the substantial sale of government shareholding of CPSEs, which are not in priority sector, along with transfer of management control. Asked what steps are being taken by the government to safeguard employees' interest, Singh said upon strategic disinvestment, the management control of the company shall be in the hands of the strategic buyer.

"While deciding the terms and conditions of the strategic sale, employees' concerns are suitably addressed through appropriate provisions made in the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to be signed by the Government with the strategic buyer," he added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Police seeks 10-day custody of ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Delhi riots Police seeks 10-day custody of ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act....

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control LoCIn a statement, the Foreign Office said that ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero appears in court on terror charges

Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide, faced 12 charges including terrorism in a Kigali court on Monday in a case shining a spotlight on opposition to President Paul Kagame. Rusesabagina, wh...

Italy's Berlusconi leaves hospital after "dangerous" COVID battle

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left hospital on Monday after overcoming coronavirus, saying he had survived the most dangerous challenge of his life.I said to myself, with satisfaction, You have got away with it again, a sm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020