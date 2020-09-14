Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kwik Delivery releases WooCommerce plugin to enable Nigerian online merchants

By installing this plugin in a few minutes, merchants large and small can offer Kwik Delivery’s on-demand, just-in-time delivery service to all their customers. Kwik’s platform delivers within two hours in Lagos State.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 14-09-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 15:40 IST
Kwik Delivery releases WooCommerce plugin to enable Nigerian online merchants
Launched in 2019, Kwik Delivery is an on-demand, last-mile delivery platform that connects African businesses to independent delivery riders, dubbed Kwiksters. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Kwik Delivery (Kwik.Delivery) announces today that it has become the first African last-mile delivery platform to release a WooCommerce plugin, enabling thousands of Nigerian online merchants to integrate seamlessly its delivery service to their WordPress online stores.

By installing this plugin in a few minutes, merchants large and small can offer Kwik Delivery's on-demand, just-in-time delivery service to all their customers. Kwik's platform delivers within two hours in Lagos State.

"Kwik is the first delivery platform focused on African businesses and riders to offer seamless, easy integration into a major e-commerce framework such as WordPress/Woocommerce" declares Olivier DECROCK, Chief Technology Officer at Kwik Delivery. "We will continue to innovate by expanding this policy to other major e-commerce frameworks in the near future."

"The online shopping solution offered by WordPress and Woocommerce is particularly popular in Lagos and in Nigeria. With this plugin, any online merchant can now provide reliable, traceable and efficient same-day deliveries to their customers", says Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery. "This is at the heart of our mission to enable the growth and efficiency of e-commerce in Africa."

Launched in 2019, Kwik Delivery is an on-demand, last-mile delivery platform that connects African businesses to independent delivery riders, dubbed Kwiksters. The Kwik platform is currently open to Kwiksters operating in Lagos State. The Kwik Delivery app is available on iOS and Android. Kwik Delivery is the trading name of Africa Delivery Technologies SAS.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

RJD questions letters written by Raghuvansh to Nitish, draws NDA s ire

The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Monday cast doubts over letters written by its founding member Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, from his hospital bed, barely a couple of days before breathing his last, drawing angry reactions from the ruling NDA in Bih...

PE-backed GoodRx looks to raise up to $969 million in U.S. IPO

GoodRx Holdings Inc, which counts private equity firm Silver Lake among its biggest backers, said on Monday it would look to raise up to 969 million in its U.S. initial public offering.The online prescription drug platform is looking to sel...

Rugby-Bok blow as Pollard set to miss Rugby Championship

South Africa flyhalf Handre Pollard faces several months on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligaments while playing for French Top14 side Montpellier on Friday. The 2019 World Cup winner was carried off the field on a st...

Transformers and Rectifiers reports Rs 3.6 cr loss for Q1

Transformers and Rectifiers India on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.6 crore for June quarter 2020-21 mainly due to lower revenues. It had a consolidated net profit of Rs 68 lakh in the same quarter of the previous fiscal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020