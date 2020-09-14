JP Morgan Funds picks HDFC shares worth Rs 288 cr
The shares were sold by Flagship India Investment Company (Mauritius) Ltd, block deal data on BSE showed. As per the data, JP Morgan Funds bought over 16.28 lakh shares of HDFC at an average price of Rs 1768.2 apiece.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:07 IST
JP Morgan Funds on Monday purchased shares of Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) worth Rs 288 crore through an open market transaction. The shares were sold by Flagship India Investment Company (Mauritius) Ltd, block deal data on BSE showed.
As per the data, JP Morgan Funds bought over 16.28 lakh shares of HDFC at an average price of Rs 1768.2 apiece. At this price, the value of transaction stood at Rs 287.97 crore. In addition, JP Morgan Funds also bought 1.26 lakh shares of UltraTech Cement at Rs 3,896.9 apiece. This took the total deal value to Rs 49.3 crore.
The shares were offloaded by Flagship Indian Investment Company (Mauritius) Ltd. HDFC stock closed 1.75 per cent lower at Rs 1,737.30 on BSE, while that of UltraTech Cement settled with a gain of 0.36 per cent at Rs 3,910.90.
- READ MORE ON:
- HDFC
- Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
- BSE
- UltraTech Cement
ALSO READ
Sebi penalises 1 person for leaking info on HDFC Bank results via WhatsApp
HDFC Bank adopts single team approach to drive innovations
HDFC to raise Rs 5,000 cr by issuing bonds
HDFC sanctions Rs 47K cr home loans to over 2 lakh homebuyers under govt's CLSS
Credit card EMIs at all-time high: HDFC Bank