Standigm Partners with Excelra for GOSTAR to Enhance its AI-driven Drug Discovery Process

Under the agreement, Excelra will provide its small molecule medicinal chemistry intelligence platform GOSTAR to Standigm Inc. GOSTAR provides comprehensive information encompassing over 8 million compounds, manually curated from 3 million patents and 200,000 journal articles.

HYDERABAD, India and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelra, a global data science and data analytics company, today announced its collaboration with Standigm Inc., a company using artificial intelligence (AI) technology for drug discovery and development

Under the agreement, Excelra will provide its small molecule medicinal chemistry intelligence platform GOSTAR to Standigm Inc. GOSTAR provides comprehensive information encompassing over 8 million compounds, manually curated from 3 million patents and 200,000 journal articles. The database contains over 28 million SAR associated data points. The well-structured relational database can be utilised for diverse applications across different stages of the drug discovery and development lifecycle and aids in target validation, hit Identification, early lead Identification and optimization. Hanjo Kim, Platform Team Leader, Standigm Inc., said: "For an AI-based drug discovery company, high quality SAR data is of great importance. Our platform technologies, Standigm BEST™, Standigm ASK™, and Standigm Insight™ integrate lots of data to generate innovative ideas including finding novel targets, developing predictive models, and designing novel lead series compounds. I expect GOSTAR can help this process."Raveendra Dayam, Director Chemistry Services, Excelra said: "GOSTAR is the largest source for experimentally determined interactions of millions of small molecules with most of the potential drug targets. The platform provides a comprehensive overview of millions of compounds, linking chemical structure to biological, pharmacological and therapeutic activities. These datasets are core to the AI/ML driven drug discovery programs that support rapid discovery of novel drug candidates."About Standigm:Standigm Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company. Applying its own innovative AI to the real world, Standigm Inc. eliminates uncertainty in the drug discovery process and develops therapeutic candidates that are primed for success. Pursuing a full-stack, AI-driven industrializing drug discovery, Standigm Inc. has achieved the automation of molecular design workflow (Dark MolFactory™) and the automation effort has been expanding to the whole drug discovery process based on Standigm AI platforms, including Standigm ASK™ (Target discovery), Standigm BEST™ (Lead selection), and Standigm Insight™ (Drug repurposing). Visit www.standigm.comContact : business@standigm.comAbout Excelra:Excelra's data science and data analytics solutions empower innovation in life sciences. The Excelra Edge comes from a seamless amalgamation of proprietary data assets, domain expertise and data science, to accelerate drug discovery and development. www.excelra.comLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692189/Excelra_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

