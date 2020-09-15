Left Menu
Health-tech firm Qure.ai announces the appointment of ex-GE Officer to its board of advisors

15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health-tech firm Qure.ai today announced the appointment of Terri Bresenham to their advisory team. They are at an exciting time in their growth and I look forward to supporting their market expansion and positive impact to patient care," commented Terri Bresenham.

15-09-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Leading health-tech firm Qure.ai today announced the appointment of Terri Bresenham to their advisory team. Terri will provide counsel and serve as a commercial advisor for Qure's global market expansion. She brings with her 30 years of experience in the healthcare field and most recently served as the Chief Innovation Officer at GE Healthcare, leading transformation and growth. "We're delighted to have Terri on our team. She has led global businesses with exceptional success. Her experience in building new market models for sustainable healthcare will greatly benefit Qure as we expand our global operations," said Prashant Warier, CEO and Founder, Qure.ai.

"I am thrilled to join Qure's advisory board, as we mutually share the passion of improving healthcare standards across the world. They are at an exciting time in their growth and I look forward to supporting their market expansion and positive impact to patient care," commented Terri Bresenham. Bresenham has led product development for medical devices, digital platforms and most recently clinical data science working with some of the most respected health systems across the world. She is a board member for several healthcare organizations, is active in community-based health projects, and is a champion for women leadership in technology and global health.

Qure's artificial intelligence solutions are deployed in more than 30 countries, across 100+ sites and have touched more than a million lives. They augmented their chest X-ray solution (qXR) earlier this year to be used for triaging cases and monitoring COVID-19 infection in a patients' lungs. Their head CT interpretation tool (qER) recently obtained US FDA clearance and has earned acclaim as a great tool for time-crunched radiologists. About Qure.ai Qure.ai is a breakthrough Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution provider that is disrupting the radiology 'status quo' by enhancing imaging accuracy and improving health outcomes with the assistance of machine-supported tools. Qure.ai taps deep learning technology to provide automated interpretation of radiology exams like X-rays, CTs and MRI scans for time and resource-strapped medical imaging professionals—enabling faster diagnosis and speed to treatment. Qure.ai is helping to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to patients worldwide.

