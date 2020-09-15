Hero Electric ties up with Nagpur-based GoWash for providing scooters

Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has partnered with Nagpur-based doorstep vehicle washing service provider GoWash. Under the partnership, washing professionals of GoWash will use customised Hero Electric NYX HS500 ER electric scooters fitted with a dedicated compartment box fitted at the rear while going to provide home vehicle washing service.

GoWash aims to start with 12 washing vehicles and provide service to 1,500 customers in September 2020. Later, it plans to deploy 50 washing vehicles and aims at providing service to 6,000 customers by November 2020 in Nagpur, Hero Electric said in a statement. Commenting on the partnership, Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said this collaboration further strengthens the company's mission of providing eco-friendly mobility solutions to people.

"Hero Electric has always been an advocate of adopting sustainable practices by using electric mobility, and GoWash has proven to have the best expertise in auto-detailing services while nurturing the environmental practices. "With this, we aim to expand the horizon for the adoption of electric vehicles and are excited to support GoWash in its vision," he added.

GoWash plans to expand its operations to Bengaluru in 2021. Besides vehicle washing services, the company also provides vehicle coating services.