74 pc of sales professionals think sales intelligence tools are critical in closing deals: Report

According to the report, 74 per cent of sales professionals think 'sales intelligence tools' are critical in closing deals, and one in two sales professionals rely on data to target customers and analyse winning tactics. "The fact that three in four sales professionals are placing their bets on the power of sales intelligence tools to close deals is a strong indicator of how technology is becoming an integral part of the sales workflow, and how virtual selling is key to the new sales process," said Abhai Singh, head at LinkedIn Sales Solutions for India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:34 IST
Technology is increasingly becoming an integral part of the sales workflow, as 74 per cent of sales professionals think 'sales intelligence tools' are critical in closing deals, indicating a growing reliance on sales technology, according to a survey. LinkedIn on Tuesday launched the second edition of the State of Sales India Report to understand the potential impact of the current economic challenges on the sales function in India.

The report is based on the responses of over 1,000 sales professionals, managers, and business decision makers. According to the report, 74 per cent of sales professionals think 'sales intelligence tools' are critical in closing deals, and one in two sales professionals rely on data to target customers and analyse winning tactics.

"The fact that three in four sales professionals are placing their bets on the power of sales intelligence tools to close deals is a strong indicator of how technology is becoming an integral part of the sales workflow, and how virtual selling is key to the new sales process," said Abhai Singh, head at LinkedIn Sales Solutions for India. The report further noted that sales leaders are prioritising customer retention more than ever and quickly reorganising their organisations so that their sales people are in position to help current customers.

Beside sales intelligence tools, "access to timely and relevant data will help sales practitioners with crucial insights that can help them achieve targeted outreach and greater agility in their selling process," Singh said. He added that technology relies on data to function, and so the two must be considered hand-in-hand to make a powerful difference.

The report further noted that the increasing use of virtual selling is demanding new skills among sales people. Sales leaders are now focused on building the sales teams of tomorrow by hiring professionals with skills that buyers want. The report cited 'problem solving', 'confidence' and 'relationship building' as the top-3 traits looked for by decision makers and sales managers when hiring.

